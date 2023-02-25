AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Class AA=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Minnetonka 3, Shakopee 1

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

White Bear Lake 4, Tartan 3, OT

Woodbury 1, Stillwater 0, OT

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Centennial 5, Totino-Grace 1

Rogers 8, Spring Lake Park 1

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Andover 5, Grand Rapids 0

Duluth East 4, Coon Rapids 1

Class A=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

New Prague 7, Albert Lea 5

Northfield 6, Dodge County 1

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Minneapolis 8, Southwest Christian/Richfield 0

Waconia 6, Providence Academy 3

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

