Saturday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Class AA=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Minnetonka 3, Shakopee 1
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
White Bear Lake 4, Tartan 3, OT
Woodbury 1, Stillwater 0, OT
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Centennial 5, Totino-Grace 1
Rogers 8, Spring Lake Park 1
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Andover 5, Grand Rapids 0
Duluth East 4, Coon Rapids 1
Class A=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
New Prague 7, Albert Lea 5
Northfield 6, Dodge County 1
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Minneapolis 8, Southwest Christian/Richfield 0
Waconia 6, Providence Academy 3
