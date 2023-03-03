AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Thursday’s Scores

    The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

    Class AA=

    Section 1=

    Championship=

    Lakeville South 4, Lakeville North 1

    Section 2=

    Championship=

    Minnetonka 2, Chanhassen 1, OT

    Section 5=

    Championship=

    Maple Grove 7, Rogers 3

    Section 7=

    Championship=

    Andover 7, Duluth East 2

    Section 8=

    Championship=

    Moorhead 8, Roseau 1

    Class A=

    Section 4=

    Championship=

    Mahtomedi 3, Chisago Lakes 1

    Section 6=

    Championship=

    Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 4

    Section 8=

    Championship=

    Warroad 5, East Grand Forks 1

    ___

    Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.