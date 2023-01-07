AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 47, Odessa 44

Archbishop Murphy 65, Shorewood 59

Arlington 43, Marysville-Getchell 36

Bainbridge 68, North Mason 14

Bear Creek School 71, King’s 26

Bellevue 67, Juanita 48

Blanchet 49, Roosevelt 44

Capital 83, River Ridge 43

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 44, Lopez 40

Cedarcrest 49, Edmonds-Woodway 47

Central Kitsap 45, Yelm 26

Central Valley 58, Ridgeline 32

Chelan 84, Cascade (Leavenworth) 56

Clallam Bay 55, Chief Kitsap Academy 22

Cle Elum/Roslyn 77, Goldendale 31

Cleveland 69, Franklin 66

Clover Park 68, Orting 48

Colfax 64, Reardan 52

Columbia (Burbank) 84, Warden 44

Columbia (White Salmon) 46, Castle Rock 40

Colville 66, Medical Lake 56

Connell 49, Kiona-Benton 42

Cusick 57, Curlew 37

Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 49

Davis 79, Wenatchee 43

Dayton/Waitsburg 45, River View 33

DeSales 57, Liberty Christian 31

Deer Park 49, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 40

Eastlake 51, Redmond 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastside Prep 54, Sultan 52

Eatonville 69, Montesano 47

Ellensburg 58, Ephrata 52

Entiat 51, Soap Lake 46

Ferris 59, Cheney 49

Foss 61, Steilacoom 48

Freeman 88, Newport 60

Garfield-Palouse 54, Colton 45

Gig Harbor 73, North Thurston 51

Hermiston, Ore. 71, Pasco 21

Highline 61, Foster 51

Houston St. Thomas, Texas 68, Gonzaga Prep 60

Sports

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

  • NFL playoffs: Packed Week 18 slate will decide playoff field

  • Shiffrin matches Vonn's World Cup record with win No. 82

    • Hudson’s Bay 63, Columbia River 60

    Inchelium 62, Columbia (Hunters) 51

    Ingraham 53, Ballard 46

    Interlake 52, Hazen 44

    Issaquah 82, Bothell 40

    Jackson 79, Kamiak 59

    Kamiakin 55, Kennewick 47

    La Center 63, Seton Catholic 54

    La Conner 67, Concrete 27

    La Salle 63, Wapato 52

    Lake Roosevelt 74, Bridgeport 38

    Lewis and Clark 48, North Central 32

    Liberty 73, Lake Washington 64

    Liberty Bell 72, Tonasket 43

    Lincoln 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 47

    Lincoln 54, Spanaway Lake 49

    Lummi 79, Grace Academy 46

    Lyle-Wishram 48, Klickwood 46

    Lynden Christian 73, Nooksack Valley 52

    Mark Morris 90, Hockinson 53

    Meadowdale 57, Shorecrest 41

    Moses Lake 59, Eisenhower 54

    Moses Lake Christian Academy 55, Riverside Christian 53

    Mount Si 78, Woodinville 57

    Mount Tahoma 72, Lakes 59

    Mountain View 70, Heritage 53

    Mt. Spokane 57, Mead 38

    Naselle-grays River Valley Jr Sr High Schools 60, Pe Ell 46

    Nathan Hale 46, Chief Sealth 37

    Northwest Christian (Colbert) 55, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 52

    Northwest School 51, Seattle Academy 49

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Oak Harbor 56, Ferndale 43

    Oakesdale 75, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 65

    Oakville 85, North River 16

    Okanogan 71, Liberty (Spangle) 60

    Omak 69, Quincy 65

    Orcas Island 67, Coupeville 64

    Overlake School 65, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 51

    Pomeroy 67, Tekoa/Rosalia 60

    Prosser 86, Othello 52

    Renton 61, Sammamish 58

    Richland 83, Chiawana 61

    Sehome 66, Lakewood 48

    Selah 71, Grandview 67

    Selkirk 57, Republic 56

    Shoreline Christian 52, Providence Classical Christian 50

    Silas 60, Bonney Lake 51

    Skyline 92, Inglemoor 51

    Southridge 60, Walla Walla 59

    Springdale 82, Valley Christian 24

    St. George’s 60, Asotin 41

    Summit Sierra 61, Granite Falls 47

    Sunnyside 60, Eastmont 48

    Sunnyside Christian 77, Touchet 42

    Tenino 62, Hoquiam 47

    Timberline 79, Peninsula 52

    Toppenish 62, Naches Valley 50

    Tulalip Heritage 49, Fellowship Christian 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tumwater 53, Black Hills 38

    Union 61, Skyview 41

    University Prep 63, Bush 58

    Wahluke 83, College Place 57

    Washington 64, Fife 58

    West Seattle 48, Seattle Prep 44

    White River 66, Franklin Pierce 62

    White Swan 54, Kittitas 51

    Wishkah Valley 40, Mary Knight 38

    Yakama Tribal 72, Prescott 25

    Zillah 69, Royal 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.