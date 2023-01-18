AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield 55, Wyoming East 40

Bridgeport 53, Lewis County 39

Cameron 84, Hundred 28

Doddridge County 61, Roane County 48

East Fairmont 74, Buckhannon-Upshur 45

Frederick Baptist, Md. 64, Martinsburg Christian 52

Hedgesville 66, Jefferson 56

James Monroe 76, Summers County 46

Keyser 63, Petersburg 48

Liberty Harrison 56, Lincoln 46

Madonna 73, Beallsville, Ohio 63

Meadow Bridge 57, Van 21

Midland Trail 63, Greenbrier West 57

Nitro 84, Buffalo 56

Oak Hill 53, Greenbrier East 51

Parkersburg 73, Belpre, Ohio 64

Parkersburg South 100, University 85

Paw Paw 72, Hancock, Md. 67

Poca 42, Sissonville 19

Ravenswood 55, Tyler Consolidated 53

Ripley 75, Point Pleasant 47

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 65, Huntington Prep 63

South Harrison 69, Webster County 52

Tug Valley 58, Mingo Central 46

Union Grant 77, East Hardy 38

Weir 81, Oak Glen 52

Wheeling Central 96, Magnolia 62

Williamstown 101, Wahama 54

Winfield 70, Scott 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.