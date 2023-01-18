Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield 55, Wyoming East 40
Bridgeport 53, Lewis County 39
Cameron 84, Hundred 28
Doddridge County 61, Roane County 48
East Fairmont 74, Buckhannon-Upshur 45
Frederick Baptist, Md. 64, Martinsburg Christian 52
Hedgesville 66, Jefferson 56
James Monroe 76, Summers County 46
Keyser 63, Petersburg 48
Liberty Harrison 56, Lincoln 46
Madonna 73, Beallsville, Ohio 63
Meadow Bridge 57, Van 21
Midland Trail 63, Greenbrier West 57
Nitro 84, Buffalo 56
Oak Hill 53, Greenbrier East 51
Parkersburg 73, Belpre, Ohio 64
Parkersburg South 100, University 85
Paw Paw 72, Hancock, Md. 67
Poca 42, Sissonville 19
Ravenswood 55, Tyler Consolidated 53
Ripley 75, Point Pleasant 47
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 65, Huntington Prep 63
South Harrison 69, Webster County 52
Tug Valley 58, Mingo Central 46
Union Grant 77, East Hardy 38
Weir 81, Oak Glen 52
Wheeling Central 96, Magnolia 62
Williamstown 101, Wahama 54
Winfield 70, Scott 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/