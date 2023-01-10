AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anniston 68, Sipsey Valley 37

Appalachian 71, Cleveland 53

Brantley 59, Goshen 27

Central - Clay County 60, Cleburne County 42

Choctaw County 67, A.L. Johnson 29

Crossville 55, Coosa Christian 42

Grissom 62, Columbia 58

Highland Home 64, Zion Chapel 55

Holy Family Catholic 87, Victory Chr. 52

Mars Hill Bible 77, Hatton 54

Paul Bryant 53, Huffman 51

Pickens County 63, Berry 62

Pleasant Valley 58, Woodland 46

Prattville Christian Academy 57, Alabama Christian Academy 33

Red Bay 59, Marion County 57

Saint Luke’s Episcopal 58, Chickasaw 54

Samson 66, Emmanuel Christian 37

Sand Rock 68, Cedar Bluff 47

Shoals Christian 62, Waterloo 38

Wadley 55, Donoho 50

Winston County 65, Lynn 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sweet Water vs. Thomasville, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

