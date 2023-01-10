Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anniston 68, Sipsey Valley 37
Appalachian 71, Cleveland 53
Brantley 59, Goshen 27
Central - Clay County 60, Cleburne County 42
Choctaw County 67, A.L. Johnson 29
Crossville 55, Coosa Christian 42
Grissom 62, Columbia 58
Highland Home 64, Zion Chapel 55
Holy Family Catholic 87, Victory Chr. 52
Mars Hill Bible 77, Hatton 54
Paul Bryant 53, Huffman 51
Pickens County 63, Berry 62
Pleasant Valley 58, Woodland 46
Prattville Christian Academy 57, Alabama Christian Academy 33
Red Bay 59, Marion County 57
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 58, Chickasaw 54
Samson 66, Emmanuel Christian 37
Sand Rock 68, Cedar Bluff 47
Shoals Christian 62, Waterloo 38
Wadley 55, Donoho 50
Winston County 65, Lynn 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sweet Water vs. Thomasville, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/