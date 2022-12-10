AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

All-American NDN Shootout=

May-Port CG 53, Central Cass 44

Oakes 40, Grafton 36

Shiloh 64, Dickinson Trinity 42

St. John 60, Bottineau 47

Nedrose Tournament=

Powers Lake 61, Lewis & Clark/Berthold/North Shore Plaza Co-op 28

New Salem Holiday Tournament=

Flasher 49, New Salem-Almont 43

Standing Rock 56, Beach 37

Roughrider Tournament=

Heart River 60, Richardton-Taylor 45

Killdeer 46, New England 40, OT

Stutsman County Tournament=

Warwick 55, Griggs/Midkota 54

