Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appalachian 56, Cleveland 22
Central - Clay County 39, Cleburne County 32
Columbia 56, Grissom 49
Coosa Christian 51, Crossville 29
Fultondale 42, Oak Grove 39
Highland Home 48, Zion Chapel 11
Huffman 59, Paul Bryant 33
Jemison 50, Thorsby 46
Marion County 49, Red Bay 43
Pickens County 42, Berry 32
Plainview 66, Sylvania 33
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 54, Chickasaw 40
Sand Rock 69, Cedar Bluff 37
Shoals Christian 56, Waterloo 51
Spring Garden 56, Oxford 46
Victory Chr. 61, Holy Family Catholic 18
Wellborn 53, Woodland 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sweet Water vs. Thomasville, ccd.
___
