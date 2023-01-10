AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appalachian 56, Cleveland 22

Central - Clay County 39, Cleburne County 32

Columbia 56, Grissom 49

Coosa Christian 51, Crossville 29

Fultondale 42, Oak Grove 39

Highland Home 48, Zion Chapel 11

Huffman 59, Paul Bryant 33

Jemison 50, Thorsby 46

Marion County 49, Red Bay 43

Pickens County 42, Berry 32

Plainview 66, Sylvania 33

Saint Luke’s Episcopal 54, Chickasaw 40

Sand Rock 69, Cedar Bluff 37

Shoals Christian 56, Waterloo 51

Spring Garden 56, Oxford 46

Victory Chr. 61, Holy Family Catholic 18

Wellborn 53, Woodland 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sweet Water vs. Thomasville, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

