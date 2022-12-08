AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academic Magnet 41, Palmetto Scholars Academy 34

Batesburg-Leesville 57, Ridge Spring-Monetta 29

Beaufort 43, Colleton County 10

Chapman 67, Chesnee 27

Chesterfield 55, Great Falls 30

Clover 54, Boiling Springs 40

James Island 60, Ashley Ridge 35

Lexington 58, Thomas Sumter Academy 33

South Florence 72, Marlboro County 49

South Pointe 77, Andrew Jackson 43

St. James 20, Myrtle Beach 11

Summerville 61, Bishop England 43

Wagener-Salley 30, Brookland-Cayce 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

