Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academic Magnet 41, Palmetto Scholars Academy 34
Batesburg-Leesville 57, Ridge Spring-Monetta 29
Beaufort 43, Colleton County 10
Chapman 67, Chesnee 27
Chesterfield 55, Great Falls 30
Clover 54, Boiling Springs 40
James Island 60, Ashley Ridge 35
Lexington 58, Thomas Sumter Academy 33
South Florence 72, Marlboro County 49
South Pointe 77, Andrew Jackson 43
St. James 20, Myrtle Beach 11
Summerville 61, Bishop England 43
Wagener-Salley 30, Brookland-Cayce 29
