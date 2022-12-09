AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowman County 62, Stanley 27

Enderlin 48, LaMoure 46

Fargo Shanley 48, Devils Lake 35

Glen Ullin-Hebron 57, Grant County/Mott-Regent 47

Grand Forks Central 43, Fargo South 19

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 52, Parshall 35

Kidder County 60, Center-Stanton 24

Maple River 50, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 37

May-Port CG 63, Midway-Minto 20

Napoleon 42, Ellendale 28

New Salem-Almont 51, Beach 25

Richland 56, Barnes County North 10

Sargent County 51, Lisbon 31

TGU 73, Glenburn 64

Tioga 75, Divide County 37

Tri-State 70, Waverly-South Shore, S.D. 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

