Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 42, Homedale, Idaho 8

Colton 46, Faith Bible 9

Corbett 53, Stevenson, Wash. 19

Creswell 67, Glide 11

Douglas 60, North Salem 19

Fruitland, Idaho 52, La Grande 51

Gladstone 51, Scappoose 42

Mannahouse Christian 51, St. Stephens Academy 20

Mitchell/Spray 30, Monument/Dayville 12

Rainier 46, Scio 40

Redmond 66, Henley 58

Southridge 59, Lincoln 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Condon vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.