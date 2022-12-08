Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 42, Homedale, Idaho 8
Colton 46, Faith Bible 9
Corbett 53, Stevenson, Wash. 19
Creswell 67, Glide 11
Douglas 60, North Salem 19
Fruitland, Idaho 52, La Grande 51
Gladstone 51, Scappoose 42
Mannahouse Christian 51, St. Stephens Academy 20
Mitchell/Spray 30, Monument/Dayville 12
Rainier 46, Scio 40
Redmond 66, Henley 58
Southridge 59, Lincoln 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Condon vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.

