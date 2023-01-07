Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Mountain Union 62, West Rutland 21
Fair Haven Union 59, Middlebury Union 40
Green Mountain Union 58, Mill River Union 35
Hazen Union 76, Williamstown 45
Long Trail 63, Twin Valley 31
Montpelier 77, Lake Region Union 40
North Country Union 59, Missisquoi Valley Union 30
Otter Valley Union 58, Mount Abraham Union 55
Poultney 38, Proctor 27
Stevens, N.H. 60, Windsor 46
Winooski 81, Milton 31
Woodstock Union 65, Springfield 45
___
