AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Mountain Union 62, West Rutland 21

Fair Haven Union 59, Middlebury Union 40

Green Mountain Union 58, Mill River Union 35

Hazen Union 76, Williamstown 45

Long Trail 63, Twin Valley 31

Montpelier 77, Lake Region Union 40

North Country Union 59, Missisquoi Valley Union 30

Otter Valley Union 58, Mount Abraham Union 55

Poultney 38, Proctor 27

Stevens, N.H. 60, Windsor 46

Winooski 81, Milton 31

Woodstock Union 65, Springfield 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.