Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowie 52, DuVal 40
Broadneck 41, Arundel 17
Eleanor Roosevelt 58, Hyattsville Northwestern 6
Harford Tech 63, North East 26
Kent Island 78, Saint Michaels 5
Largo 47, Central 42
Nandua, Va. 24, Holly Grove 19
Old Mill 58, South River 48
Parkside 53, Col. Richardson 49
Perryville 35, Tri-State Christian 33
Saint Michaels 51, St. Maria Goretti 32
Severna Park 44, Northeast - AA 26
South Carroll 46, Tuscarora 42
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 58, College Park Academy 11
Thomas Johnson 35, Catoctin 18
Urbana 60, Westminster 38
Winters Mill 44, Liberty 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/