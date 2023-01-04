AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowie 52, DuVal 40

Broadneck 41, Arundel 17

Eleanor Roosevelt 58, Hyattsville Northwestern 6

Harford Tech 63, North East 26

Kent Island 78, Saint Michaels 5

Largo 47, Central 42

Nandua, Va. 24, Holly Grove 19

Old Mill 58, South River 48

Parkside 53, Col. Richardson 49

Perryville 35, Tri-State Christian 33

Saint Michaels 51, St. Maria Goretti 32

Severna Park 44, Northeast - AA 26

South Carroll 46, Tuscarora 42

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 58, College Park Academy 11

Thomas Johnson 35, Catoctin 18

Urbana 60, Westminster 38

Winters Mill 44, Liberty 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

