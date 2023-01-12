AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership 49, Providence Hall 34

Carbon 72, Grand County 59

Cottonwood 72, Hillcrest 49

Crimson Cliffs 42, Desert Hills 41

Dixie 72, Pine View 49

Grantsville 52, Ben Lomond 38

Gunnison Valley 67, North Summit 58

Juab 56, Union 43

Juan Diego Catholic 58, Ogden 46

Milford 80, Diamond Ranch 42

Millard 71, North Sevier 55

Monticello 53, Green River 41

Morgan 73, South Summit 65

North Sanpete 59, Delta 52

Panguitch 74, Piute 44

Payson 76, Uintah 65

Real Salt Lake 75, Bountiful 56

Richfield 67, Emery 64

Snow Canyon 59, Cedar City 40

Stansbury 68, Tooele 62

UMA-Camp Williams 58, Rockwell Charter 23

Valley 53, Bryce Valley 35

Wayne 62, Water Canyon 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.