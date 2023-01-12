Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership 49, Providence Hall 34
Carbon 72, Grand County 59
Cottonwood 72, Hillcrest 49
Crimson Cliffs 42, Desert Hills 41
Dixie 72, Pine View 49
Grantsville 52, Ben Lomond 38
Gunnison Valley 67, North Summit 58
Juab 56, Union 43
Juan Diego Catholic 58, Ogden 46
Milford 80, Diamond Ranch 42
Millard 71, North Sevier 55
Monticello 53, Green River 41
Morgan 73, South Summit 65
North Sanpete 59, Delta 52
Panguitch 74, Piute 44
Payson 76, Uintah 65
Real Salt Lake 75, Bountiful 56
Richfield 67, Emery 64
Snow Canyon 59, Cedar City 40
Stansbury 68, Tooele 62
UMA-Camp Williams 58, Rockwell Charter 23
Valley 53, Bryce Valley 35
Wayne 62, Water Canyon 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/