Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 67, Gate City 58

Albemarle 71, Charlottesville 58

Amherst County 64, Rustburg 61

Annandale 50, John R. Lewis 48

Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Stone Bridge 17

Auburn 65, George Wythe-Wytheville 53

Banner Christian 70, Fuqua School 22

Battlefield 72, John Champe 53

Bishop O’Connell 71, Bishop Ireton 57

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Southampton Academy 42

Blue Ridge School 74, Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 60

Broadwater Academy 61, Denbigh Baptist 40

Broadway 55, Rockbridge County 49

Brunswick 66, Sussex Central 41

Caroline 67, Culpeper 36

Catholic 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 28

Chilhowie 71, Rural Retreat 54

Churchland 50, Norcom 34

Colonial Forge 55, Stafford 32

Courtland 68, Spotsylvania 55

Dan River 81, Chatham 69

Deep Creek 82, Grassfield 79

Dinwiddie 45, Thomas Dale 37

E.C. Glass 73, Heritage (Lynchburg) 58

East Ridge, Ky. 75, Twin Valley 27

Eastern Mennonite 77, Wakefield School 38

Eastern View 61, Chancellor 49

Eastside 64, Thomas Walker 39

Fairfax 63, West Springfield 45

Fluvanna 70, Orange County 69, OT

Fort Defiance 50, Stuarts Draft 45

Franklin 65, Windsor 46

Freedom (South Riding) 57, Osbourn Park 39

GW-Danville 58, Magna Vista 25

Gar-Field 49, C.D. Hylton 41

George Marshall 50, McLean 30

    • Georgetown Prep, Md. 54, Episcopal 34

    Glen Allen 63, Douglas Freeman 52

    Grafton 52, Bruton 48

    Grayson County 68, Giles 55

    Green Run 45, Frank Cox 31

    Hargrave Military 75, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 55

    Hayfield 78, Justice High School 32

    Hermitage 60, Maggie L. Walker GS 34

    Highland Springs 81, Henrico 49

    Honaker 56, Grundy 40

    Hopewell 73, Prince George 33

    Indian River 43, Lakeland 42

    J.I. Burton 86, Castlewood 53

    John Marshall 93, Mills Godwin 61

    Kecoughtan 79, Gloucester 48

    Kempsville 50, Kellam 36

    King George 72, James Monroe 43

    King’s Fork High School 75, Hickory 25

    Lafayette 61, Tabb 44

    Lake Taylor 59, Booker T. Washington 54

    Lancaster 79, Rappahannock 35

    Landstown 51, Princess Anne 50

    Langley 67, Wakefield 63

    Life Christian 44, Roanoke Catholic 43

    Lightridge 43, Dominion 39

    Lloyd Bird 83, Clover Hill 43

    Lord Botetourt 65, Staunton River 32

    Louisa 78, Goochland 63

    Manchester 78, Monacan 64

    Marion 57, Richlands 43

    Martinsville 60, Mecklenburg County 36

    Matoaca 62, Meadowbrook 50

    Meridian High School 72, Brentsville 53

    Midlothian 65, Powhatan 49

    Narrows 63, Parry McCluer 52

    New Covenant 50, Veritas Classic Christian School 40

    Norfolk Collegiate 99, Christchurch 62

    North Stafford 64, Riverbend 60

    Northside 58, Franklin County 45

    Norview 80, Manor High School 56

    Nottoway 63, Central of Lunenburg 45

    Oscar Smith 75, Western Branch 39

    Park View-Sterling 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 50

    Patrick County 59, Halifax County 53

    Patriot 68, Gainesville 60

    Paul VI Catholic High School 80, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 32

    Petersburg 78, Colonial Heights 57

    Phoebus 47, Bethel 46

    Potomac 65, Woodbridge 50

    Potomac Falls 64, Woodgrove 36

    Potomac School 73, Flint Hill 68

    Ridgeview 52, Central - Wise 49, OT

    Riverside 55, Stone Bridge 53

    Rock Ridge 58, Broad Run 49

    Salem 61, Ocean Lakes 30

    Sherando 65, James Wood 34

    Skyline 77, Manassas Park 26

    Smithfield 68, New Kent 63

    South Lakes 61, James Madison 43

    Spotswood 91, Turner Ashby 26

    St. Annes-Belfield 76, St. Christopher’s 64

    Staunton 73, Riverheads 44

    Surry County 66, Appomattox Regional GS 30

    Tallwood 58, Bayside 56

    Tuscarora 51, Loudoun Valley 37

    Union 54, Lee High 35

    Varina 84, Armstrong 38

    W.T. Woodson 46, James Robinson 42

    Washington-Liberty 58, Herndon 39

    Wesley Christian, Ky. 72, Word of Life 71

    Western Albemarle 63, Monticello 36

    Westfield 52, Chantilly 43

    Westmoreland County 69, Essex 60

    William Campbell 53, Appomattox 48

    William Monroe 58, Warren County 38

    Wilson Memorial 64, Waynesboro 51

    Woodberry Forest 60, Fork Union Prep 39

    Woodside 77, Heritage (Newport News) 71

    Woodstock Central 50, Mountain View 40

    York 58, Poquoson 32

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

