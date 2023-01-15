AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Billings Central 60, Glendive 53

Billings West 63, Great Falls Russell 40

Bozeman 65, Billings Skyview 57

Cascade 70, Valier 18

Drummond 57, Victor 32

Fairview 67, Bainville 51

Gallatin 67, Billings Senior 61

Heart Butte 81, Simms 56

Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 45

Huntley Project 55, Colstrip 20

Lewistown (Fergus) 69, Sidney 40

Malta 64, Shelby 49

Manhattan Christian 66, Three Forks 47

North Star 48, Turner 41

Noxon 56, Clark Fork 21

Plenty Coups 66, Fromberg 57

Terry 51, Jordan 42

