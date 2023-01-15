Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Billings Central 60, Glendive 53
Billings West 63, Great Falls Russell 40
Bozeman 65, Billings Skyview 57
Cascade 70, Valier 18
Drummond 57, Victor 32
Fairview 67, Bainville 51
Gallatin 67, Billings Senior 61
Heart Butte 81, Simms 56
Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 45
Huntley Project 55, Colstrip 20
Lewistown (Fergus) 69, Sidney 40
Malta 64, Shelby 49
Manhattan Christian 66, Three Forks 47
North Star 48, Turner 41
Noxon 56, Clark Fork 21
Plenty Coups 66, Fromberg 57
Terry 51, Jordan 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/