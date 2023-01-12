AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 55, Covington 23

Cave Spring 70, Northside 48

Culpeper 69, Maggie L. Walker GS 45

Deep Creek 65, Arcadia 4

Franklin def. Sussex Central, forfeit

Freedom (South Riding) 47, Independence 36

Gate City 51, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 50

George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Craig County 16

Glen Allen 66, Hanover 60

Glenvar 49, Alleghany 42

Grayson County 53, Alleghany County, N.C. 39

Greensville County 48, Windsor 42

Hurley 29, Castlewood 19

John Handley 50, Park View-Sterling 46

King George 41, James Monroe 38

Lebanon 65, Fort Chiswell 55

Loudoun County 35, Rock Ridge 20

Loudoun Valley 36, Lightridge 28

Meridian High School 41, Alexandria City 25

Miller School 62, North Cross 12

Potomac Falls 50, John Champe 37

Rockbridge County 54, Riverheads 46

St. Gertrude 63, Trinity Episcopal 27

Surry County 38, Brunswick 30

William Monroe 59, Goochland 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

