Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 65, Merrimack 50

Campbell 67, Prospect Mountain 34

Coe-Brown 65, Hanover 55

Concord 74, Spaulding 58

Dover 45, Timberlane 41

Epping 34, Nute 34

Exeter 71, Manchester Central 49

Farmington 66, Mount Royal 18

Gilford 70, White Mountains 51

Gorham 60, Moultonborough 35

Groveton 61, Lisbon 6

Keene 63, Londonderry 48

Kennett 64, John Stark 52

Littleton 76, Lin-Wood 66

Manchester Memorial 60, Goffstown 57

Milford 56, Lebanon 35

Nashua North 67, Bedford 60

Pelham 64, Pembroke Academy 54

Pinkerton 58, Bishop Guertin 47

Portsmouth 71, Salem 69

Portsmouth Christian Academy 55, Newmarket 43

Somersworth 68, Berlin 39

Stevens 60, Windsor, Vt. 46

Windham 73, Winnacunnet 59

Winnisquam 62, Newfound Regional 34

Woodsville 55, Profile 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Merrimack Valley vs. Hollis/Brookline, ccd.

