Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alvirne 65, Merrimack 50
Campbell 67, Prospect Mountain 34
Coe-Brown 65, Hanover 55
Concord 74, Spaulding 58
Dover 45, Timberlane 41
Epping 34, Nute 34
Exeter 71, Manchester Central 49
Farmington 66, Mount Royal 18
Gilford 70, White Mountains 51
Gorham 60, Moultonborough 35
Groveton 61, Lisbon 6
Keene 63, Londonderry 48
Kennett 64, John Stark 52
Littleton 76, Lin-Wood 66
Manchester Memorial 60, Goffstown 57
Milford 56, Lebanon 35
Nashua North 67, Bedford 60
Pelham 64, Pembroke Academy 54
Pinkerton 58, Bishop Guertin 47
Portsmouth 71, Salem 69
Portsmouth Christian Academy 55, Newmarket 43
Somersworth 68, Berlin 39
Stevens 60, Windsor, Vt. 46
Windham 73, Winnacunnet 59
Winnisquam 62, Newfound Regional 34
Woodsville 55, Profile 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Merrimack Valley vs. Hollis/Brookline, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/