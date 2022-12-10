Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arete-Mesa Prep 53, Lincoln 46
Avondale Westview 85, Gila Ridge 55
Basha 82, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 63
Benson 63, Ft. Thomas 55
Chinle 71, Sanders Valley 26
Cibecue 53, Eagar Round Valley 51
Florence 76, Chino Valley 21
Gilbert Highland 51, Casteel High School 43
Gilbert Leading Edge 62, St. Michael 47
Glendale 51, Metro Tech 36
Green Valley, Nev. 52, Camp Verde 51
Holbrook 67, San Carlos 43
Joseph City 63, Heber Mogollon 38
La Joya Community 71, Glendale Independence 42
Liberty 89, Shadow Ridge 46
Mesa Mountain View 63, Corona Del Sol 36
Nogales 75, Rio Rico 58
North Valley Christian Academy 63, North Phoenix Preparatory 10
Payson 61, Ash Fork 30
Peoria Centennial 75, Paradise Valley 34
Phoenix Pinnacle 79, Chandler Hamilton 56
Pima 59, Trivium Prep 33
Rock Point 65, St. Johns 57
Safford 61, Heber Mogollon 53
Sanders Valley 58, Red Mesa 35
Sierra Vista Buena 83, Marana 55
St. David 74, Salome 50
St. Johns 65, St. Michael 38
Tanque Verde 80, San Miguel 23
Tucson Desert Christian 64, Duncan 40
Valley Vista 53, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 42
Whiteriver Alchesay 72, Joseph City 45
Williams 71, Shonto 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glendale Arizona IHS vs. Tucson Arizona IRHS, ccd.
Lakeside Blue Ridge vs. Thatcher, ccd.
Marana Mountain View vs. Scottsdale Chaparral, ccd.
Phoenix St. Mary’s vs. Phoenix Brophy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/