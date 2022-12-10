AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 53, Lincoln 46

Avondale Westview 85, Gila Ridge 55

Basha 82, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 63

Benson 63, Ft. Thomas 55

Chinle 71, Sanders Valley 26

Cibecue 53, Eagar Round Valley 51

Florence 76, Chino Valley 21

Gilbert Highland 51, Casteel High School 43

Gilbert Leading Edge 62, St. Michael 47

Glendale 51, Metro Tech 36

Green Valley, Nev. 52, Camp Verde 51

Holbrook 67, San Carlos 43

Joseph City 63, Heber Mogollon 38

La Joya Community 71, Glendale Independence 42

Liberty 89, Shadow Ridge 46

Mesa Mountain View 63, Corona Del Sol 36

Nogales 75, Rio Rico 58

North Valley Christian Academy 63, North Phoenix Preparatory 10

Payson 61, Ash Fork 30

Peoria Centennial 75, Paradise Valley 34

Phoenix Pinnacle 79, Chandler Hamilton 56

Pima 59, Trivium Prep 33

Rock Point 65, St. Johns 57

Safford 61, Heber Mogollon 53

Sanders Valley 58, Red Mesa 35

Sierra Vista Buena 83, Marana 55

St. David 74, Salome 50

St. Johns 65, St. Michael 38

Tanque Verde 80, San Miguel 23

Tucson Desert Christian 64, Duncan 40

Valley Vista 53, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 42

Whiteriver Alchesay 72, Joseph City 45

Williams 71, Shonto 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glendale Arizona IHS vs. Tucson Arizona IRHS, ccd.

Lakeside Blue Ridge vs. Thatcher, ccd.

Marana Mountain View vs. Scottsdale Chaparral, ccd.

Phoenix St. Mary’s vs. Phoenix Brophy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

