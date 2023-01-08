AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonny Eagle 51, Gorham 50

Boothbay Region 55, Oak Hill 43

Brewer 55, Mt. Blue 21

Brunswick 55, Biddeford 51

Bucksport 63, Belfast Area 45

Cape Elizabeth 49, Fryeburg Academy 46

Caribou 47, John Bapst Memorial 32

Dirigo 79, Madison Area Memorial 51

Ellsworth 73, Mount View 49

Fort Kent Community 52, Central Aroostook 39

Freeport 78, Poland Regional/Whittier 69

Gray-New Gloucester 91, Lake Region 68

Greely 58, Yarmouth 48

Hall-Dale 64, Wiscasset 25

Hampden Academy 71, Messalonskee 57

Hermon 43, Waterville Senior 35

Katahdin 62, Van Buren District 22

Lawrence 66, Erskine Academy 53

Lewiston 67, Noble 61

Mountain Valley 60, Buckfield 29

Nokomis Regional 71, Cony 56

North Yarmouth Academy 46, Seacoast Christian School 29

Oceanside (Coop) 63, Lincoln Academy 58

Orono 69, Maine Central Institute 39

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 74, Massabesic 32

Portland 46, Cheverus 43

Presque Isle 47, Washington Academy 30

Richmond 98, Vinalhaven 23

Sacopee Valley 44, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 34

Shead 42, Deer Isle-Stonington 32

Skowhegan Area 72, Camden Hills Regional 58

South Portland 65, Scarborough 50

St. Dominic Regional 68, Pine Tree Academy 41

Wells 65, York 58

Westbrook 56, Kennebunk 33

Windham 76, Deering 48

Winslow 63, Mount Desert Island 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

