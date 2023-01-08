Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonny Eagle 51, Gorham 50
Boothbay Region 55, Oak Hill 43
Brewer 55, Mt. Blue 21
Brunswick 55, Biddeford 51
Bucksport 63, Belfast Area 45
Cape Elizabeth 49, Fryeburg Academy 46
Caribou 47, John Bapst Memorial 32
Dirigo 79, Madison Area Memorial 51
Ellsworth 73, Mount View 49
Fort Kent Community 52, Central Aroostook 39
Freeport 78, Poland Regional/Whittier 69
Gray-New Gloucester 91, Lake Region 68
Greely 58, Yarmouth 48
Hall-Dale 64, Wiscasset 25
Hampden Academy 71, Messalonskee 57
Hermon 43, Waterville Senior 35
Katahdin 62, Van Buren District 22
Lawrence 66, Erskine Academy 53
Lewiston 67, Noble 61
Mountain Valley 60, Buckfield 29
Nokomis Regional 71, Cony 56
North Yarmouth Academy 46, Seacoast Christian School 29
Oceanside (Coop) 63, Lincoln Academy 58
Orono 69, Maine Central Institute 39
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 74, Massabesic 32
Portland 46, Cheverus 43
Presque Isle 47, Washington Academy 30
Richmond 98, Vinalhaven 23
Sacopee Valley 44, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 34
Shead 42, Deer Isle-Stonington 32
Skowhegan Area 72, Camden Hills Regional 58
South Portland 65, Scarborough 50
St. Dominic Regional 68, Pine Tree Academy 41
Wells 65, York 58
Westbrook 56, Kennebunk 33
Windham 76, Deering 48
Winslow 63, Mount Desert Island 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/