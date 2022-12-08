Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 78, Corbett 45
Beaverton 84, Franklin 57
Cleveland 61, Sherwood 53
Colton 43, Faith Bible 39
Creswell 73, Glide 28
Delphian High School 64, Gaston 39
Fruitland, Idaho 60, La Grande 36
Gladstone 44, Scappoose 28
Mitchell/Spray 69, Monument/Dayville 31
North Valley 68, Coquille 54
Prairie City 73, Harper 36
Redmond 60, Henley 53
Ridgeview 68, Springfield 38
Scio 63, Rainier 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Condon vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/