Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 78, Corbett 45

Beaverton 84, Franklin 57

Cleveland 61, Sherwood 53

Colton 43, Faith Bible 39

Creswell 73, Glide 28

Delphian High School 64, Gaston 39

Fruitland, Idaho 60, La Grande 36

Gladstone 44, Scappoose 28

Mitchell/Spray 69, Monument/Dayville 31

North Valley 68, Coquille 54

Prairie City 73, Harper 36

Redmond 60, Henley 53

Ridgeview 68, Springfield 38

Scio 63, Rainier 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Condon vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.

___

