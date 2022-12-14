AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brighton 59, Jordan 39

Canyon View 74, Parowan 71

Corner Canyon 76, Murray 59

Cottonwood 94, Taylorsville 61

Farmington 56, Highland 54

Kanab 62, Bryce Valley 42

Payson 78, Maple Mountain 65

Ridgeline 72, Bingham 54

Rockwell Charter 80, Merit Academy 56

Salem Hills 65, Lehi 64

Sky View 77, Century, Idaho 41

Skyridge 68, Layton 66

South Summit 65, North Summit 47

Spanish Fork 78, Granger 39

Syracuse 75, Lone Peak 64

Tintic 46, Pinnacle 43

Weber 76, West 53

Westlake 62, Cedar Valley 61

Whitehorse 74, Navajo Pine, N.M. 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.