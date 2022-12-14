Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brighton 59, Jordan 39
Canyon View 74, Parowan 71
Corner Canyon 76, Murray 59
Cottonwood 94, Taylorsville 61
Farmington 56, Highland 54
Kanab 62, Bryce Valley 42
Payson 78, Maple Mountain 65
Ridgeline 72, Bingham 54
Rockwell Charter 80, Merit Academy 56
Salem Hills 65, Lehi 64
Sky View 77, Century, Idaho 41
Skyridge 68, Layton 66
South Summit 65, North Summit 47
Spanish Fork 78, Granger 39
Syracuse 75, Lone Peak 64
Tintic 46, Pinnacle 43
Weber 76, West 53
Westlake 62, Cedar Valley 61
Whitehorse 74, Navajo Pine, N.M. 55
