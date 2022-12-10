Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 58, Potomac School, Va. 14
Cameron 51, Gilmer County 39
Grafton 44, Liberty Harrison 38
Greater Beckley Christian 63, John Marshall 53
Hundred 44, Bridgeport, Ohio 42
Midland Trail 44, Pocahontas County 26
Moorefield 61, Pendleton County 52
Mount View 57, Richwood 49
Petersburg 51, Union Grant 34
PikeView 52, Graham, Va. 25
Ripley 50, Sissonville 32
Riverside 46, Saint Joseph Central 41
South Harrison 67, Calhoun County 40
St. Marys 70, Tyler Consolidated 44
Tazewell, Va. 58, Shady Spring 47
Tolsia 53, Grace Christian 32
Wayne 51, Lincoln County 26
Wheeling Park 78, Berlin Hiland, Ohio 55
BFS Tip-Off Classic=
Morgantown 51, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 30
University 70, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 38
Vision Homes Invitational=
Charleston Catholic 48, Trinity 47
Parkersburg 75, Hampshire 28
Summers County 71, Frankfort 66
Webster County 50, Ravenswood 42
Wyoming East 62, Ritchie County 42
