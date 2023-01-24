AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 70, Martin Luther King 41

Academy Park 75, Girard College 63

Archbishop Carroll 73, Conwell Egan 53

Archbishop Ryan 55, Archbishop Wood 54

Beaver Falls 79, Rochester 52

Bellefonte 59, Loyalsock 54

Belmont Charter def. Penn Treaty, forfeit

Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Homer-Center 39

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Penn Cambria 39

Brashear 59, Carrick 24

Brookville 56, Karns City 35

Carlisle Christian 69, Blue Mountain Christian 56

Central Martinsburg 71, Chestnut Ridge 42

Central York 63, Central Dauphin 51

Charleroi 63, Frazier 53

Columbia County Christian 70, Walnut Street Christian 35

Dubois Central Catholic 56, Union 51

East Juniata 44, Newport 28

Elwood City Riverside 55, Cornell 44

Ephrata 67, Daniel Boone 44

Ephrata 67, Danville 44

Executive Charter 71, Edison 47

Franklin Learning Center 68, Parkway Northwest 48

Great Valley 45, Interboro 34

Greater Johnstown 102, Somerset 46

Greenwood 69, Halifax 42

Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 48, Propel Montour High School 35

Hollidaysburg 71, Huntingdon 47

Holy Ghost Prep 63, MAST Charter 37

Kennedy Catholic 78, Mercer 25

Lampeter-Strasburg 69, Donegal 52

Lancaster Catholic 57, Cocalico 44

Masterman 41, Hardy Williams 37

McConnellsburg High School 77, Cumberland Valley Christian 52

    • Monessen 45, Brownsville 43

    Neumann-Goretti 69, Father Judge 54

    Northern Cambria 57, Purchase Line 47

    Philadelphia Central 63, Roxborough 30

    Pittsburgh Obama 78, Perry Traditional Academy 47

    Port Allegany 54, Smethport 22

    SLA Beeber 66, School of the Future 43

    South Allegheny 59, Mars 55

    Southmoreland 76, Ligonier Valley 55

    St. Joseph’s Catholic 58, Juniata 52

    St. Joseph’s Prep 79, Lansdale Catholic 53

    Taylor Allderdice 70, Westinghouse 36

    The City School 79, Kimberton Waldorf School 10

    Upper Dauphin 52, Line Mountain 43

    Vaux Big Picture 85, Kensington 60

    West Lawn Wilson 62, Susquehanna Township 54

    Westmont Hilltop 65, Bedford 48

    Williamsport 62, Harrisburg 56

    Windber 66, Conemaugh Valley 40

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Concord Christian Academy, Del. vs. West Chester Christian, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

