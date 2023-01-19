Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 75, Timpview 61
American Heritage 80, Maeser Prep Academy 28
Box Elder 56, Bonneville 42
Canyon View 55, Richfield 50
Cedar Valley 78, Payson 68
Cottonwood 85, Tooele 66
Crimson Cliffs 59, Pine View 43
Dixie 71, Desert Hills 68
Emery 84, Carbon 63
Juab 49, North Sanpete 44, OT
Judge Memorial 40, Providence Hall 32
Manti 83, Delta 47
Millard 49, Duchesne 46
Morgan 61, Ben Lomond 44
North Sevier 46, North Summit 45
Ogden 54, Grantsville 45
Pinnacle 38, Green River 34
Snow Canyon 69, Hurricane 42
Uintah 68, Stansbury 54
Viewmont 73, Northridge 64
Woods Cross 66, Bountiful 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/