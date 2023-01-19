AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 75, Timpview 61

American Heritage 80, Maeser Prep Academy 28

Box Elder 56, Bonneville 42

Canyon View 55, Richfield 50

Cedar Valley 78, Payson 68

Cottonwood 85, Tooele 66

Crimson Cliffs 59, Pine View 43

Dixie 71, Desert Hills 68

Emery 84, Carbon 63

Juab 49, North Sanpete 44, OT

Judge Memorial 40, Providence Hall 32

Manti 83, Delta 47

Millard 49, Duchesne 46

Morgan 61, Ben Lomond 44

North Sevier 46, North Summit 45

Ogden 54, Grantsville 45

Pinnacle 38, Green River 34

Snow Canyon 69, Hurricane 42

Uintah 68, Stansbury 54

Viewmont 73, Northridge 64

Woods Cross 66, Bountiful 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

