Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bad Axe 59, North Branch 48

Beal City 72, Stanton Central Montcalm 52

Bloomfield Hills 62, Romeo 48

Brighton 65, Flushing 51

Burton Atherton 66, Capac 34

Center Line 54, Madison Heights 51

Detroit Loyola 59, Grosse Pointe South 56

Grand Rapids Northview 64, Newaygo 23

Hudson 64, Camden-Frontier 24

L’Anse Creuse 56, St. Clair 39

Millington 68, Otisville Lakeville 30

Napoleon 69, Brooklyn Columbia Central 46

Onsted 61, Hanover-Horton 55

Reading 66, Morenci 47

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 66, St. Clair Shores South Lake 40

Tawas 67, Johannesburg-Lewiston 27

Utica 53, Port Huron 42

Warren Lincoln 57, Grosse Pointe North 44

Warren Woods Tower 87, Warren Mott 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Caro vs. Memphis, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

