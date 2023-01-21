AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 69, Valley Christian 25

Anacortes 34, Ferndale 33

Auburn 66, Todd Beamer 49

Auburn Mountainview 49, Thomas Jefferson 41

Battle Ground 92, Mountain View 69

Bear Creek School 58, Sultan 57

Bellevue 86, Juanita 39

Blaine 74, Burlington-Edison 72

Brewster 71, Liberty Bell 48

Camas 77, Kelso 57

Cashmere 54, Omak 49

Chiawana 72, Southridge 53

Chief Leschi 53, Raymond 50

Clallam Bay 53, Chief Kitsap Academy 18

Clarkston 89, East Valley (Spokane) 78

Cle Elum/Roslyn 63, Mabton 19

Clover Park 62, Fife 55

Colfax 67, Chewelah 51

Columbia (Burbank) 71, White Swan 39

Colville 50, Riverside 49

Connell 59, College Place 28

Crosspoint Academy 59, Pope John Paul II 45

Cusick 76, Northport 74

Davis 81, Moses Lake 59

DeSales 70, Touchet 24

Eastside Prep 59, University Prep 36

Eisenhower 66, Sunnyside 42

Enumclaw 50, Steilacoom 28

Everett 65, Cascade (Everett) 60

Evergreen (Seattle) 63, Heritage 54

Ferris 62, Ridgeline 46

Foss 77, Franklin Pierce 72

Foster 58, Lindbergh 54

Freeman 55, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 51

Gig Harbor 59, Central Kitsap 31

Glacier Peak 60, Mercer Island 42

Gonzaga Prep 64, Central Valley 56

Granger 83, Goldendale 74

Heritage 74, Calvary Christian, Md. 43

Hoquiam 60, Elma 51

    • Ilwaco 58, Forks 41

    Inchelium 35, Selkirk 30

    Inglemoor 57, Redmond 52

    Interlake 59, Hazen 51

    Kamiakin 67, Hermiston, Ore. 40

    Kennewick 63, Hanford 39

    Kentridge 67, Mt. Rainier 39

    King’s Way Christian School 80, Castle Rock 33

    Kiona-Benton 55, Royal 45

    La Center 66, Stevenson 56

    La Conner 64, Darrington 14

    Lake Roosevelt 63, Manson 41

    Lake Stevens 69, Kamiak 56

    Lewis and Clark 44, Cheney 31

    Liberty 46, Lake Washington 29

    Lincoln 61, Silas 50

    Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 47, Kettle Falls 34

    Lynden 72, Mount Vernon 52

    Mead 70, University 63

    Monroe 68, Edmonds-Woodway 57

    Morton/White Pass 68, Toutle Lake 60

    Moses Lake Christian Academy 57, Waterville-Mansfield 31

    Mount Tahoma 67, Stadium 61

    Mount Vernon Christian 73, Coupeville 53

    Mountlake Terrace 66, Shorewood 29

    Mt. Spokane 73, North Central 54

    Napavine 89, Kalama 45

    Neah Bay 80, Crescent 45

    Newport 57, Medical Lake 50

    North Creek 76, Eastlake 66

    North Kitsap 87, Sequim 49

    North River 69, Mary Knight 18

    North Thurston 85, River Ridge 45

    Oakesdale 66, Colton 25

    Ocosta 69, North Beach 18

    Odessa 78, Springdale 66

    Okanogan 88, Bridgeport 47

    Prosser 82, East Valley (Yakima) 41

    Pullman 83, Rogers (Spokane) 53

    Rainier 77, Winlock 31

    Rainier Beach 60, West Seattle 57

    Reardan 45, Asotin 41

    Renton 88, Evergreen (Seattle) 38

    Republic 50, Columbia (Hunters) 49

    Seattle Academy 48, King’s 45

    Selah 59, Ellensburg 43

    Seton Catholic 58, Columbia (White Salmon) 34

    Shelton 55, Bremerton 43

    Sherman, Ore. 55, Klickwood 17

    Skyview 79, Prairie 52

    Soap Lake 63, Wilson Creek 46

    South Whidbey 82, Granite Falls 62

    Spanaway Lake 59, Lakes 45

    Summit Sierra 41, Bush 38

    Taholah 54, Wishkah Valley 14

    Tahoma 72, Kentwood 29

    Tekoa/Rosalia 66, Garfield-Palouse 52

    Tenino 50, Montesano 33

    Timberline 72, Capital 43

    Toledo 51, Adna 50

    Tonasket 79, Oroville 51

    Toppenish 64, Wahluke 56

    Tri-Cities Prep 53, River View 31

    Wahkiakum 57, Onalaska 33

    Walla Walla 74, Pasco 47

    Wapato 68, Naches Valley 58

    West Valley (Spokane) 68, Shadle Park 48

    White River 70, Orting 47

    Woodinville 58, Bothell 28

    Yakama Tribal 53, Liberty Christian 50

    Yelm 59, Peninsula 56

    Zillah 63, La Salle 46

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.