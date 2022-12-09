Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 43, Fort Sumner 35
Belen 50, Cottonwood Classical 9
Bernalillo 57, East Mountain 15
Capitan 28, Gateway Christian 14
Dexter 60, Cloudcroft 28
Dora 42, Reserve 26
Hobbs 63, Santa Fe Indian 25
Hope Christian 49, Eldorado 41
Kirtland Central 50, Pojoaque 5
Legacy 34, Tse Yi Gai 30
Logan 71, Estancia 28
Lovington 50, Del Norte 34
Magdalena 58, Cobre 22
Mayfield 46, Albuquerque Academy 28
Melrose 46, Goddard 45
Mesa Vista 55, Taos 51
Navajo Prep 49, Espanola Valley 33
Pecos 44, Capital 43
Rio Rancho 55, Grants 28
Silver 42, Socorro 22
St. Pius X 54, Santa Fe 36
Thoreau 71, Shiprock Northwest 13
Valencia 52, Miyamura 28
Volcano Vista 51, Centennial 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/