Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Fenwick 73, Spring. Cath. Cent. 29

Cin. Taft 64, North Oldham, Ky. 58

Conneaut 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 44

Delta 69, Jones Leadership Academy 47

Doylestown Chippewa 54, Akr. Coventry 47

Dublin Jerome 71, St. Marys Memorial 59

Girard 44, Youngs. Mooney 43

Johnstown 56, Hebron Lakewood 19

Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42

Mentor 56, Canfield 43

Nicholas Co., Ky. 78, RULH 44

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Logan 33

Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Ottawa-Glandorf 62

Rossford 64, Detroit University Prep, Mich. 44

Shelby 78, Galion 31

Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Bishop Watterson 57

Warren JFK 90, Warren Champion 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

