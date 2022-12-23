Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albertville 52, Etowah 30
Carroll-Ozark 47, Smiths Station 46
Charles Henderson 43, Russell County 37
Cherokee County 75, Cleburne County 18
Chipley, Fla. 42, Geneva County 33
Deshler 77, Marion County 27
East Lawrence 56, Danville 44
Eufaula 46, Pike Road 39
Good Hope 64, West Point 30
Gordo 48, Oakman 24
Guntersville 44, Asheville Roberson, N.C. 31
Holly Pond 61, Hanceville 28
Hou Academy 36, G.W. Long 31
Jackson 43, Leroy 15
Jacksonville Christian 62, Coosa Christian 31
Jasper 59, Susan Moore 40
Lamar County 58, Phillips-Bear Creek 27
Lanett 39, Troup County, Ga. 29
Luverne 49, Georgiana 38
Mars Hill Bible 73, Red Bay 36
Randolph Southern, Ind. 61, Falkville 54
Scottsboro 59, Southside-Selma 31
Section 55, Cullman Christian 14
Southside-Gadsden 75, Alexandria 53
St. Clair County 56, Appalachian 28
Thomasville 58, McIntosh 8
Vinemont 51, Saint Bernard Prep 16
Wadley 51, Randolph County 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tanner vs. Ardmore, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/