AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albertville 52, Etowah 30

Carroll-Ozark 47, Smiths Station 46

Charles Henderson 43, Russell County 37

Cherokee County 75, Cleburne County 18

Chipley, Fla. 42, Geneva County 33

Deshler 77, Marion County 27

East Lawrence 56, Danville 44

Eufaula 46, Pike Road 39

Good Hope 64, West Point 30

Gordo 48, Oakman 24

Guntersville 44, Asheville Roberson, N.C. 31

Holly Pond 61, Hanceville 28

Hou Academy 36, G.W. Long 31

Jackson 43, Leroy 15

Jacksonville Christian 62, Coosa Christian 31

Jasper 59, Susan Moore 40

Lamar County 58, Phillips-Bear Creek 27

Lanett 39, Troup County, Ga. 29

Luverne 49, Georgiana 38

Mars Hill Bible 73, Red Bay 36

Randolph Southern, Ind. 61, Falkville 54

Scottsboro 59, Southside-Selma 31

Section 55, Cullman Christian 14

Southside-Gadsden 75, Alexandria 53

St. Clair County 56, Appalachian 28

Thomasville 58, McIntosh 8

Vinemont 51, Saint Bernard Prep 16

Wadley 51, Randolph County 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tanner vs. Ardmore, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.