Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 75, Lansing Sexton 54

Beal City 61, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 28

Bellaire 51, Johannesburg-Lewiston 44

Benton Harbor 71, Watervliet 68

Carson City-Crystal 47, Morley-Stanwood 30

Cass City 47, Caro 45

Center Line 79, Hazel Park 54

Cheboygan 57, Indian River-Inland Lakes 56

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 61, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 51

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 61, Bad Axe 53

Ellsworth 77, Buckley 74

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 56, Fraser 42

Flint Beecher 106, Genesee 41

Frankenmuth 75, New Lothrop 45

Franklin LIVONIA MI 45, Belleville 42

Fruitport Calvary Christian 76, Fennville 71

Gaylord St. Mary 74, Central Lake 57

Grosse Pointe South 57, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 47

Macomb Dakota 45, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37

Manton 61, Lake City 47

Marysville 68, Marine City 45

McBain 53, Houghton Lake 36

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 53, Leroy Pine River 40

Merrill 47, Lakeview 29

Montrose 71, Morrice 54

Norway 71, North Dickinson 26

Onaway 74, Mancelona 58

Pellston 80, Fife Lake Forest Area 47

Pewamo-Westphalia 64, Lansing Catholic 46

Port Huron 54, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 44

Port Huron Northern 74, New Haven 55

Romeo 89, Warren Mott 75

Roscommon 59, Evart 48

Sandusky 47, Ubly 33

Schoolcraft 71, Centreville 51

    • St. Clair 63, Madison Heights 53

    Tawas 57, Beaverton 30

    Trenton 74, Garden City 51

    Utica 67, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 41

    Utica Eisenhower 63, Grosse Pointe North 54

    Vassar 57, Unionville-Sebewaing 53

    Warren Lincoln 58, Warren Woods Tower 51

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Dearborn Heights WISE vs. Oakland Intl, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

