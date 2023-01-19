Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 75, Lansing Sexton 54
Beal City 61, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 28
Bellaire 51, Johannesburg-Lewiston 44
Benton Harbor 71, Watervliet 68
Carson City-Crystal 47, Morley-Stanwood 30
Cass City 47, Caro 45
Center Line 79, Hazel Park 54
Cheboygan 57, Indian River-Inland Lakes 56
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 61, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 51
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 61, Bad Axe 53
Ellsworth 77, Buckley 74
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 56, Fraser 42
Flint Beecher 106, Genesee 41
Frankenmuth 75, New Lothrop 45
Franklin LIVONIA MI 45, Belleville 42
Fruitport Calvary Christian 76, Fennville 71
Gaylord St. Mary 74, Central Lake 57
Grosse Pointe South 57, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 47
Macomb Dakota 45, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37
Manton 61, Lake City 47
Marysville 68, Marine City 45
McBain 53, Houghton Lake 36
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 53, Leroy Pine River 40
Merrill 47, Lakeview 29
Montrose 71, Morrice 54
Norway 71, North Dickinson 26
Onaway 74, Mancelona 58
Pellston 80, Fife Lake Forest Area 47
Pewamo-Westphalia 64, Lansing Catholic 46
Port Huron 54, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 44
Port Huron Northern 74, New Haven 55
Romeo 89, Warren Mott 75
Roscommon 59, Evart 48
Sandusky 47, Ubly 33
Schoolcraft 71, Centreville 51
St. Clair 63, Madison Heights 53
Tawas 57, Beaverton 30
Trenton 74, Garden City 51
Utica 67, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 41
Utica Eisenhower 63, Grosse Pointe North 54
Vassar 57, Unionville-Sebewaing 53
Warren Lincoln 58, Warren Woods Tower 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dearborn Heights WISE vs. Oakland Intl, ccd.
