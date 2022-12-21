Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 82, Republic 48
Brewster 54, Reardan 46
Chelan 90, Cashmere 57
Chiawana 66, Southridge 55
Columbia (Burbank) 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57
Connell 65, Granger 56
Dayton 55, Naselle 31
Eisenhower 53, Highline 44
Elma 65, Aberdeen 38
Ephrata 54, Royal 31
Ferris 54, Walla Walla 52
Hockinson 72, Evergreen (Seattle) 67
Kelso 85, Capital 47
Lake Roosevelt 76, Mabton 47
Liberty Bell 69, Bush 20
Liberty Christian 63, Irrigon, Ore. 51
North Thurston 70, Mount Tahoma 48
Okanogan 55, Omak 46
Onalaska 58, South Bend 48
Othello 66, Naches Valley 53
Potlatch, Idaho 65, Garfield-Palouse 24
Puyallup 63, Mt. Rainier 36
Quincy 82, Cascade (Leavenworth) 42
Rainier 59, Tenino 50
River View 54, College Place 49
Riverside 44, East Valley (Spokane) 42
Rogers (Spokane) 57, Deer Park 56
Skyview 71, Rogers (Puyallup) 61
Toledo 48, Reedsport, Ore. 43
Tonasket 73, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 48
Union 61, Kentwood 48
W. F. West 73, Washougal 53
Wellpinit 72, Oakesdale 71
Wilson Creek 43, Pateros 40
Hardwood Invitational=
South Medford, Ore. 58, Roosevelt 39
Vista Mesa Tournament=
Federal Way 69, Snow Canyon, Utah 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn Mountainview vs. Auburn, ccd.
Auburn Riverside vs. Lakes, ccd.
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) vs. Sehome, ccd.
Centralia vs. Stevenson, ccd.
Darrington vs. Orcas Island, ccd.
Everett vs. Edmonds-Woodway, ccd.
Foster vs. Cascade Christian, ccd.
Jackson vs. Bothell, ccd.
Klahowya vs. North Mason, ppd.
Lake City, Idaho vs. North Central, ppd.
Lake Stevens vs. Eastlake, ccd.
Lakewood vs. Mount Vernon, ccd.
Lincoln vs. Juanita, ccd.
Lynden vs. Nooksack Valley, ccd.
Manson vs. Waterville-Mansfield, ppd.
Marysville-Getchell vs. Snohomish, ccd.
Monroe vs. Cascade (Everett), ccd.
Mountainside, Ore. vs. Skyline, ccd.
Mountlake Terrace vs. Arlington, ccd.
O’Dea vs. Eastside Catholic, ccd.
Quilcene vs. Mary Knight, ccd.
Ridgeline vs. Pullman, ccd.
Riverside, Ore. vs. Columbia (White Salmon), ccd.
Seattle Academy vs. Ballard, ccd.
Sedro-Woolley vs. Ferndale, ppd.
Shorecrest vs. Glacier Peak, ccd.
Tahoma vs. Emerald Ridge, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/