Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chilhowie 76, Castlewood 35
Chincoteague 71, Broadwater Academy 66
Edison 76, Annandale 38
Fairfax Home School 75, Chelsea Academy 71
Grafton 70, Warhill 38
Grundy 60, J.I. Burton 44
Highland Springs 70, Hermitage 50
Huguenot 55, Cosby 52
James River 65, Clover Hill 52
Jenkins, Ky. 71, Rye Cove 64
Lafayette 65, Bruton 55
Life Christian 65, Trinity Episcopal 56
Lloyd Bird 62, Matoaca 52
Magna Vista 70, Martinsville 62
Manchester 78, Midlothian 67
Marion 54, Rural Retreat 49
Mountain View 66, King George 58
New Kent 73, York 55
Northampton 86, K&Q Central 53
Oak Hill Academy 66, Graham 45
Powhatan 72, George Wythe-Richmond 53
Princess Anne 63, Lake Taylor 62
Skyline 78, Sherando 66
Smithfield 76, Tabb 52
St. Annes-Belfield 95, Benedictine 69
St. Christopher’s 86, Christchurch 24
St. John Paul the Great 73, McLean 26
Sussex Central 55, Surry County 48
TJHS 66, Amelia County 34
William Fleming 62, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 59
Wilson Memorial 78, Turner Ashby 62
Windsor 45, Southampton 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cumberland vs. Nelson County, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/