Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chilhowie 76, Castlewood 35

Chincoteague 71, Broadwater Academy 66

Edison 76, Annandale 38

Fairfax Home School 75, Chelsea Academy 71

Grafton 70, Warhill 38

Grundy 60, J.I. Burton 44

Highland Springs 70, Hermitage 50

Huguenot 55, Cosby 52

James River 65, Clover Hill 52

Jenkins, Ky. 71, Rye Cove 64

Lafayette 65, Bruton 55

Life Christian 65, Trinity Episcopal 56

Lloyd Bird 62, Matoaca 52

Magna Vista 70, Martinsville 62

Manchester 78, Midlothian 67

Marion 54, Rural Retreat 49

Mountain View 66, King George 58

New Kent 73, York 55

Northampton 86, K&Q Central 53

Oak Hill Academy 66, Graham 45

Powhatan 72, George Wythe-Richmond 53

Princess Anne 63, Lake Taylor 62

Skyline 78, Sherando 66

Smithfield 76, Tabb 52

St. Annes-Belfield 95, Benedictine 69

St. Christopher’s 86, Christchurch 24

St. John Paul the Great 73, McLean 26

Sussex Central 55, Surry County 48

TJHS 66, Amelia County 34

William Fleming 62, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 59

Wilson Memorial 78, Turner Ashby 62

Windsor 45, Southampton 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cumberland vs. Nelson County, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

