Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 59, Ferriday 31
Barbe 61, Ascension Episcopal 51
Baton Rouge Episcopal 55, Clarkrange, Tenn. 53
Carencro 54, Hamilton Christian Academy 49
East Jefferson 54, Franklin 50
Ehret 80, Pearl River 49
Fort Bend Hightower, Texas 57, Zachary 49
French Settlement 57, Lake Arthur 31
Hannan 59, Destrehan 41
Iowa 66, Westgate 48
NDHS 34, St. Charles Catholic 15
Newman 75, Ellender 56
Riverdale 68, Ben Franklin 65
Rummel 56, Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 33
S. B. Wright 60, South Plaquemines 38
Southside 61, Katy Pope John, Texas 25
St. Thomas More 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 56
Teurlings Catholic 61, Opelousas Catholic 43
Vidalia 79, LaSalle 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/