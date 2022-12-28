AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 59, Ferriday 31

Barbe 61, Ascension Episcopal 51

Baton Rouge Episcopal 55, Clarkrange, Tenn. 53

Carencro 54, Hamilton Christian Academy 49

East Jefferson 54, Franklin 50

Ehret 80, Pearl River 49

Fort Bend Hightower, Texas 57, Zachary 49

French Settlement 57, Lake Arthur 31

Hannan 59, Destrehan 41

Iowa 66, Westgate 48

NDHS 34, St. Charles Catholic 15

Newman 75, Ellender 56

Riverdale 68, Ben Franklin 65

Rummel 56, Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 33

S. B. Wright 60, South Plaquemines 38

Southside 61, Katy Pope John, Texas 25

St. Thomas More 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 56

Teurlings Catholic 61, Opelousas Catholic 43

Vidalia 79, LaSalle 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.