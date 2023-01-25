AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 82, Waukesha North 40

Ashwaubenon 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 50

Athens 86, Abbotsford 37

Auburndale 60, Stratford 47

Baldwin-Woodville 56, Somerset 42

Bangor 70, Necedah 57

Belleville 66, Dodgeville 42

Brillion 81, Two Rivers 42

Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 69

Brookfield East 52, Germantown 49

Brookwood 59, Wonewoc-Center 30

Burlington 72, Badger 41

Campbellsport 53, Lomira 44

Cashton 47, Royall 37

Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha West 61

Cedarburg 81, West Bend West 63

Clear Lake 59, Northwood 57

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 52

Columbus 68, Berlin 43

De Pere 76, Bay Port 53

Denmark 53, Freedom 47

Dominican 62, Shoreland Lutheran 37

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47, Lincoln 44

Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 42

Ellsworth 61, Amery 45

Fond du Lac 73, Oshkosh West 72

Fox Valley Lutheran 81, Oconto Falls 38

Gillett 73, Wausaukee 46

Grafton 86, Port Washington 59

Grantsburg 59, Webster 54

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Sturgeon Bay 72

Green Bay Southwest 55, Sheboygan South 38

Greendale 79, New Berlin West 64

Greenfield 76, Pius XI Catholic 68

Hartford Union 46, Whitefish Bay 44

Hillsboro 83, New Lisbon 54

Hortonville 55, Appleton North 36

Howards Grove 81, Kohler 61

Iola-Scandinavia 60, Nekoosa 51

    • Kaukauna 67, Neenah 60

    Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Racine Park 46

    Kenosha Tremper 75, Racine Horlick 44

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Lake Country Lutheran 60

    Kiel 71, Sheboygan Falls 45

    Kimberly 54, Appleton East 53

    La Crosse Central 42, Aquinas 31

    La Crosse Logan 68, Sparta 57

    Lakeside Lutheran 60, Mount Horeb 41

    Manitowoc Lutheran 65, Ozaukee 56

    Marathon 68, Edgar 27

    Marshfield 80, Chippewa Falls 66

    Mayville 71, North Fond du Lac 43

    McDonell Central 73, Whitehall 63

    Medford Area 64, Menomonie 41

    Milwaukee Juneau 56, Destiny 52

    Milwaukee Lutheran 86, Cudahy 63

    Mukwonago 64, Oconomowoc 56

    NE Wis. Christian Home School 63, Tigerton 47

    Neillsville 59, Loyal 33

    Newman Catholic 56, Assumption 44

    Notre Dame 66, Pulaski 52

    Oostburg 68, Hilbert 35

    Osceola 62, Altoona 42

    Oshkosh North 95, Appleton West 43

    Pacelli 81, Antigo 58

    Parkview 70, Waterloo 49

    Peshtigo 85, Sevastopol 46

    Pewaukee 73, New Berlin Eisenhower 39

    Pittsville 72, Bowler 48

    Poynette 80, Wisconsin Heights 76

    Prentice 59, Phillips 54

    Prescott 82, Saint Croix Central 72

    Racine Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 45

    Random Lake 83, Mishicot 40

    Rib Lake 52, Chequamegon 47

    River Ridge 70, Richland Center 51

    Riverdale 47, Highland 46

    Roncalli 69, New Holstein 60

    Saint Francis 61, Whitewater 46

    Saint Thomas More 67, Martin Luther 49

    Sauk Prairie 61, River Valley 31

    Scales Mound, Ill. 70, Benton 48

    Shawano 61, Menasha 46

    Sheboygan North 67, Green Bay Preble 65

    Shorewood 70, South Milwaukee 66

    Spring Valley 69, Osseo-Fairchild 58

    Stevens Point 57, Rhinelander 43

    Stockbridge 69, Tri-County 35

    Suring 66, Saint Thomas Aquinas 46

    Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 52

    Union Grove 54, Elkhorn Area 38

    Unity 53, Siren 33

    Valders 67, Chilton 55

    Washburn 61, Lac Courte Oreilles 35

    Waterford 64, Delavan-Darien 47

    Watertown Luther Prep 64, Hustisford 47

    Waukesha South 63, Muskego 51

    Wausau West 76, Merrill 69

    Wauwatosa West 72, Wauwatosa East 56

    Wauzeka-Steuben 58, Belmont 36

    West Bend East 66, Slinger 41

    Whitnall 74, Brown Deer 54

    Winneconne 80, Plymouth 70

    Wisconsin Lutheran 87, West Allis Central 49

    Wrightstown 66, Little Chute 56

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

