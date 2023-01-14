Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy Charter 55, Warren Tech 33
Bridgewater-Raritan 74, Newark Vocational 49
Buena Regional 53, Schalick 39
Burlington Township 74, Northern Burlington 65
Carteret 48, Metuchen 38
Central Regional 53, Barnegat 48
Cherry Hill West 70, Pennsauken 67
Cinnaminson 62, Bordentown 60
Delran 57, LEAP Academy 37
Deptford 47, Clearview Regional 38
East Brunswick Magnet 47, Piscataway Tech 41
Eastern Christian 57, Harrison 44
Egg Harbor 70, Holy Spirit 36
Ewing 59, Lawrence 56
Florence 61, New Egypt 32
George School, Pa. 81, Moorestown Friends 43
Gloucester Catholic 52, Kingsway 44
Haddon Heights 44, Collingswood 39
Haddon Township 55, Woodstown 36
Hasbrouck Heights 56, Garfield 46
Hightstown 59, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 56
Hoboken 56, American History 49
Holy Cross Prep 50, Medford Tech 49
Jackson Memorial 48, Brick Memorial 37
Jefferson 61, Hanover Park 43
Keyport 56, Asbury Park 47
Lindenwold 53, West Deptford 42
Lodi 63, Becton 46
Lyndhurst 63, Hawthorne 53
Mainland Regional 68, Cape May Tech 26
Manalapan 68, Red Bank Regional 57
Manchester 50, Pinelands Regional 48
Manchester Regional 52, Wallington 41
Middle Township 63, Wildwood Catholic 48
Middlesex 71, Wardlaw-Hartridge 48
Morristown-Beard 54, Whippany Park 53
New Milford 68, Emerson 55
Notre Dame 61, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 49
Paulsboro 57, Audubon 39
Pemberton 61, Willingboro 48
Penn Tech 72, Clayton 60
Pennington 59, Palumbo, Pa. 47
Pennsville Memorial 71, Gateway 58
Princeton 57, Steinert 40
Rancocas Valley 77, Highland 45
Randolph 41, Sparta 36
Riverside 77, Stem Civics 57
Robbinsville 58, Nottingham 53
Seneca 77, Camden Academy Charter 53
South Amboy 75, Somerset Tech 71
Southern 47, Toms River North 40
Spotswood 64, Iselin Kennedy 43
St. Augustine 70, St. Joseph-Hammonton 32
St. Mary’s-Rutherford 64, Rutherford 39
Sterling 63, Gloucester City 59
Toms River East 63, Toms River South 48
Trenton Central 100, Allentown 50
Wayne Hills 42, Cresskill 39
Weehawken 82, Pompton Lakes 47
Williamstown 53, Shawnee 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/