AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy Charter 55, Warren Tech 33

Bridgewater-Raritan 74, Newark Vocational 49

Buena Regional 53, Schalick 39

Burlington Township 74, Northern Burlington 65

Carteret 48, Metuchen 38

Central Regional 53, Barnegat 48

Cherry Hill West 70, Pennsauken 67

Cinnaminson 62, Bordentown 60

Delran 57, LEAP Academy 37

Deptford 47, Clearview Regional 38

East Brunswick Magnet 47, Piscataway Tech 41

Eastern Christian 57, Harrison 44

Egg Harbor 70, Holy Spirit 36

Ewing 59, Lawrence 56

Florence 61, New Egypt 32

George School, Pa. 81, Moorestown Friends 43

Gloucester Catholic 52, Kingsway 44

Haddon Heights 44, Collingswood 39

Haddon Township 55, Woodstown 36

Hasbrouck Heights 56, Garfield 46

Hightstown 59, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 56

Hoboken 56, American History 49

Holy Cross Prep 50, Medford Tech 49

Jackson Memorial 48, Brick Memorial 37

Jefferson 61, Hanover Park 43

Keyport 56, Asbury Park 47

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindenwold 53, West Deptford 42

Lodi 63, Becton 46

Lyndhurst 63, Hawthorne 53

Mainland Regional 68, Cape May Tech 26

Manalapan 68, Red Bank Regional 57

Manchester 50, Pinelands Regional 48

Manchester Regional 52, Wallington 41

Middle Township 63, Wildwood Catholic 48

Middlesex 71, Wardlaw-Hartridge 48

Morristown-Beard 54, Whippany Park 53

Sports

  • NFL All-Pros: Kelce, Jefferson unanimous; 16 first-timers

  • 2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

  • Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with LA Rams

  • Montgomery leaves trash talk behind in Vegas to lead Sony

    • New Milford 68, Emerson 55

    Notre Dame 61, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 49

    Paulsboro 57, Audubon 39

    Pemberton 61, Willingboro 48

    Penn Tech 72, Clayton 60

    Pennington 59, Palumbo, Pa. 47

    Pennsville Memorial 71, Gateway 58

    Princeton 57, Steinert 40

    Rancocas Valley 77, Highland 45

    Randolph 41, Sparta 36

    Riverside 77, Stem Civics 57

    Robbinsville 58, Nottingham 53

    Seneca 77, Camden Academy Charter 53

    South Amboy 75, Somerset Tech 71

    Southern 47, Toms River North 40

    Spotswood 64, Iselin Kennedy 43

    St. Augustine 70, St. Joseph-Hammonton 32

    St. Mary’s-Rutherford 64, Rutherford 39

    Sterling 63, Gloucester City 59

    Toms River East 63, Toms River South 48

    Trenton Central 100, Allentown 50

    Wayne Hills 42, Cresskill 39

    Weehawken 82, Pompton Lakes 47

    Williamstown 53, Shawnee 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.