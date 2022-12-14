AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 54, Lodi 52

Algoma 57, Peshtigo 54

Almond-Bancroft 42, Rosholt 34

Appleton East 73, Appleton West 61

Aquinas 78, Holmen 39

Arrowhead 77, Waukesha North 24

Bay Port 45, De Pere 30

Berlin 72, Waupaca 27

Black Hawk 45, Weston 27

Brown Deer 52, Milwaukee Lutheran 44

Burlington 50, Westosha Central 36

Cameron 60, Cumberland 14

Cashton 55, Brookwood 51

Cedarburg 83, Port Washington 42

Central Wisconsin Christian 59, Wayland Academy 54

Coleman 42, Gillett 22

Colfax 59, Boyceville 21

Cuba City 82, Boscobel 63

Darlington 51, Fennimore 25

Delavan-Darien 63, Wilmot Union 44

Dominican 63, Saint Thomas More 44

Eau Claire Memorial 68, Eau Claire North 41

Elk Mound 47, Durand 38

Elkhorn Area 41, Waterford 39

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 42, Kewaunee 24

Galena, Ill. 71, Potosi/Cassville 39

Grafton 43, Whitefish Bay 41

Green Bay East 44, Antigo 41

Green Bay Southwest 81, Sheboygan South 45

Greenfield 59, South Milwaukee 32

Greenwood 58, Thorp 50

Hartford Union 81, West Bend East 45

Hillsboro 66, Bangor 44

Homestead 86, Slinger 34

Hortonville 81, Fond du Lac 58

Howards Grove 58, Reedsville 21

Hudson 58, New Richmond 39

Iola-Scandinavia 54, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50

Janesville Craig 85, Madison Memorial 58

    • Kaukauna 86, Appleton East 70

    La Crosse Central 67, Tomah 53

    La Crosse Logan 42, Onalaska 36

    Ladysmith 42, Ashland 38

    Lake Holcombe 43, Flambeau 38

    Lake Mills 56, Fort Atkinson 41

    Lakeland 73, D.C. Everest 33

    Lakeside Lutheran 55, Stoughton 45

    Luther 58, Black River Falls 17

    Madison La Follette 72, Beloit Memorial 64

    Manitowoc Lincoln 73, Ashwaubenon 65

    Markesan 50, Fall River 43

    Marshall 40, Jefferson 23

    Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 34

    Menasha 48, Wrightstown 39

    Menominee Indian 67, Manawa 53

    Menomonee Falls 69, Brookfield Central 66

    Menomonie 49, Chippewa Falls 41

    Merrill 67, Northland Pines 40

    Milwaukee DSHA 62, Wauwatosa East 38

    Mineral Point 74, Southwestern 31

    Monona Grove 59, Fort Atkinson 24

    Muskego 65, Waukesha South 28

    Neenah 85, Appleton West 28

    New Auburn 57, Bruce 27

    Niagara 67, Crivitz 30

    Northwestern 75, Spooner 19

    Notre Dame 75, Pulaski 19

    Oconto 67, Gibraltar 33

    Oostburg 64, Sheboygan Area Luth. 42

    Oshkosh West 60, Kimberly 58

    Ozaukee 59, Kohler 51

    Pacelli 56, Tri-County 16

    Pewaukee 72, Greendale 47

    Pius XI Catholic 86, West Allis Central 27

    Prairie Farm 82, Birchwood 14

    Racine St. Catherine’s 61, Shoreland Lutheran 56

    Randolph 63, Pardeeville 24

    Rio 63, Montello 55

    River Valley 46, Lancaster 44

    Riverdale 59, Iowa-Grant 38

    Riverdale 61, Boscobel 55

    Saint Croix Central 55, Alma/Pepin 29

    Saint Francis 56, Milwaukee South 37

    Sevastopol 95, Sturgeon Bay 23

    Shawano 62, Rhinelander 54

    Sheboygan North 64, Green Bay Preble 57

    St. Mary Catholic 68, Hilbert 18

    Stratford 34, Loyal 22

    Sun Prairie West 87, Madison East 67

    Superior 56, Proctor, Minn. 52

    Suring 51, Oneida Nation 46

    The Prairie School 87, Catholic Central 26

    Verona Area 88, Sun Prairie 28

    Waukesha West 73, Catholic Memorial 34

    Waupun 63, Freedom 33

    Wausau West 57, Xavier 47

    Wausaukee 49, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11

    Wautoma 46, Winneconne 44

    West De Pere 61, Plymouth 41

    West Salem 71, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 21

    Westby 65, Viroqua 29

    Westfield Area 51, Omro 36

    Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36

    Wild Rose 75, Port Edwards 10

    Williams Bay 54, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 45

    Wisconsin Lutheran 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 48

    Wonewoc-Center 54, Necedah 14

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.