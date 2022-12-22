AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alemany, Calif. 42, Grandview 39

Caruthers, Calif. 55, Horizon 51

Clovis East, Calif. 51, Castle View 47

Colo. Springs Christian 46, Pueblo West 44

Doherty 51, Olympia, Wash. 33

Durango 39, Pagosa Springs 30

Fountain-Fort Carson 66, Bishop Gorman, Nev. 54

J.K. Mullen 52, Portola, Calif. 47

Mead 47, Chaparral 35

Mountain Range 57, Gateway 38

Regis Jesuit 91, Monarch 64

Riverdale Ridge 64, Casteel High School, Ariz. 26

South Beauregard, La. 40, Golden 10

Standley Lake 43, Pomona 39

ThunderRidge 54, Cardinal Newman, Calif. 43

Tucson Flowing Wells, Ariz. 68, Denver East 66

Valor Christian 54, Cherry Creek 40

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Highlands Ranch 53, Central Catholic, Ore. 24

Springfield, Ore. 46, Pine Creek 27

Tarkanian Classic=

Vista PEAK 61, West Jordan, Utah 57

___

