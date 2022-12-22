Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alemany, Calif. 42, Grandview 39
Caruthers, Calif. 55, Horizon 51
Clovis East, Calif. 51, Castle View 47
Colo. Springs Christian 46, Pueblo West 44
Doherty 51, Olympia, Wash. 33
Durango 39, Pagosa Springs 30
Fountain-Fort Carson 66, Bishop Gorman, Nev. 54
J.K. Mullen 52, Portola, Calif. 47
Mead 47, Chaparral 35
Mountain Range 57, Gateway 38
Regis Jesuit 91, Monarch 64
Riverdale Ridge 64, Casteel High School, Ariz. 26
South Beauregard, La. 40, Golden 10
Standley Lake 43, Pomona 39
ThunderRidge 54, Cardinal Newman, Calif. 43
Tucson Flowing Wells, Ariz. 68, Denver East 66
Valor Christian 54, Cherry Creek 40
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Highlands Ranch 53, Central Catholic, Ore. 24
Springfield, Ore. 46, Pine Creek 27
Tarkanian Classic=
Vista PEAK 61, West Jordan, Utah 57
___
