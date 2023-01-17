Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Booker T. Washington 59, Edenton Holmes, N.C. 45
Camden County, N.C. 63, Greenbrier Christian 17
Catholic 55, South Central Pitt, N.C. 37
Chelsea Academy 66, Dominion Christian 53
Grafton 70, Phoebus 60
Grassfield 63, Pasquotank County, N.C. 29
Grundy 62, River View, W.Va. 53
Harrisonburg 66, Legacy Christian Academy 45
John Marshall 66, Grayson, Ga. 53
Lafayette 58, Tabb 42
Lebanon 88, Castlewood 38
Northampton 84, Perquimans, N.C. 59
Thomas Walker 57, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 49
Walsingham Academy 54, York 49
Washington County, N.C. 59, Franklin 51
Western Branch 58, Thomas Dale 57
Woodside 82, Gonzaga College, D.C. 73
___
