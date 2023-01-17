Monday’s Scores

AP NEWS
January 17, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Booker T. Washington 59, Edenton Holmes, N.C. 45

Camden County, N.C. 63, Greenbrier Christian 17

Catholic 55, South Central Pitt, N.C. 37

Chelsea Academy 66, Dominion Christian 53

Grafton 70, Phoebus 60

Grassfield 63, Pasquotank County, N.C. 29

Grundy 62, River View, W.Va. 53

Harrisonburg 66, Legacy Christian Academy 45

John Marshall 66, Grayson, Ga. 53

Lafayette 58, Tabb 42

Lebanon 88, Castlewood 38

Northampton 84, Perquimans, N.C. 59

Thomas Walker 57, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 49

Walsingham Academy 54, York 49

Washington County, N.C. 59, Franklin 51

Western Branch 58, Thomas Dale 57

Woodside 82, Gonzaga College, D.C. 73

