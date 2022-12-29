AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 51, Grayson County 35

Allentown Allen, Pa. 58, W.T. Woodson 47

Atlee 57, Douglas Freeman 44

Auburn 52, Abingdon 49

Bishop Ireton 53, Southside, La. 42

Bluefield, W.Va. 64, Graham 57

Bullis, Md. 67, Potomac School 28

Carmel Christian, N.C. 77, Miller School 39

Central - Wise 51, J.I. Burton 47

Collins, Ky. 57, Blue Ridge School 53

Dan River 51, Prince Edward County 29

Falls Church 50, C.D. Hylton 46

Gallatin Co., Ky. 62, Thomas Walker 30

Hanover 62, Dinwiddie 58

Hayfield 85, Elizabeth, N.J. 73

Henrico 50, Deep Run 45

Honaker 57, Ridgeview 54

Huntington Prep, W.Va. 67, Oak Hill Academy 54

John Handley 64, Liberty-Bealeton 38

John Marshall 65, Greensboro Day, N.C. 53

Langley 70, Avalon, Md. 41

Lebanon 53, Union 40

Liberty Christian 49, Glenvar 40

Life Christian 74, St. Annes-Belfield 69

Magna Vista 73, Floyd County 72

Matoaca 59, Fairfax 56

Metcalfe Co., Ky. 69, Grundy 65

Monacan 54, Mills Godwin 51

Mount Airy, N.C. 67, Galax 49

Northside 96, Hidden Valley 42

Norview 71, Norfolk Collegiate 67

Orange County 51, Stuarts Draft 45

Osbourn 79, Woodgrove 71

Oscar Smith 82, Prince George 38

Paul VI Catholic High School 84, Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 53

Peninsula Catholic 64, First Baptist, S.C. 62

    • Princess Anne 76, Hampton Christian 36

    Roanoke Catholic 60, William Byrd 57

    Sherando 58, Woodstock Central 47

    Skyline 77, Page County 38

    St. Christopher’s 66, Glen Allen 48

    Staunton 53, Spotswood 40

    Staunton River 56, Appomattox 38

    Strasburg 56, Buffalo Gap 30

    Thomas Dale 55, Franklin County 51

    Trinity Episcopal 60, Steward School 58

    Tunstall 60, Norfolk Academy 36

    Unity Reed 84, McLean, Md. 25

    Veritas Collegiate Academy 51, Hanahan, S.C. 46

    Virginia High 82, Chilhowie 49

    Walt Whitman, Md. 67, Western Branch 57

    Washington-Liberty 58, Annandale 48

    Western Albemarle 63, West Potomac 34

    Westminster Academy, Fla. 89, Twin Springs 60

    Woodside 59, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 55

    Yorktown 63, Loudoun County 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

