Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 51, Grayson County 35
Allentown Allen, Pa. 58, W.T. Woodson 47
Atlee 57, Douglas Freeman 44
Auburn 52, Abingdon 49
Bishop Ireton 53, Southside, La. 42
Bluefield, W.Va. 64, Graham 57
Bullis, Md. 67, Potomac School 28
Carmel Christian, N.C. 77, Miller School 39
Central - Wise 51, J.I. Burton 47
Collins, Ky. 57, Blue Ridge School 53
Dan River 51, Prince Edward County 29
Falls Church 50, C.D. Hylton 46
Gallatin Co., Ky. 62, Thomas Walker 30
Hanover 62, Dinwiddie 58
Hayfield 85, Elizabeth, N.J. 73
Henrico 50, Deep Run 45
Honaker 57, Ridgeview 54
Huntington Prep, W.Va. 67, Oak Hill Academy 54
John Handley 64, Liberty-Bealeton 38
John Marshall 65, Greensboro Day, N.C. 53
Langley 70, Avalon, Md. 41
Lebanon 53, Union 40
Liberty Christian 49, Glenvar 40
Life Christian 74, St. Annes-Belfield 69
Magna Vista 73, Floyd County 72
Matoaca 59, Fairfax 56
Metcalfe Co., Ky. 69, Grundy 65
Monacan 54, Mills Godwin 51
Mount Airy, N.C. 67, Galax 49
Northside 96, Hidden Valley 42
Norview 71, Norfolk Collegiate 67
Orange County 51, Stuarts Draft 45
Osbourn 79, Woodgrove 71
Oscar Smith 82, Prince George 38
Paul VI Catholic High School 84, Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 53
Peninsula Catholic 64, First Baptist, S.C. 62
Princess Anne 76, Hampton Christian 36
Roanoke Catholic 60, William Byrd 57
Sherando 58, Woodstock Central 47
Skyline 77, Page County 38
St. Christopher’s 66, Glen Allen 48
Staunton 53, Spotswood 40
Staunton River 56, Appomattox 38
Strasburg 56, Buffalo Gap 30
Thomas Dale 55, Franklin County 51
Trinity Episcopal 60, Steward School 58
Tunstall 60, Norfolk Academy 36
Unity Reed 84, McLean, Md. 25
Veritas Collegiate Academy 51, Hanahan, S.C. 46
Virginia High 82, Chilhowie 49
Walt Whitman, Md. 67, Western Branch 57
Washington-Liberty 58, Annandale 48
Western Albemarle 63, West Potomac 34
Westminster Academy, Fla. 89, Twin Springs 60
Woodside 59, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 55
Yorktown 63, Loudoun County 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/