Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 71, Midland, Wyoming 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., ccd.
Algona vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
Carroll vs. Harlan, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Jackson County Central, Minn., ccd.
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. West Sioux, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Harris-Lake Park vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
IKM-Manning vs. Underwood, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Kingsley-Pierson vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd.
Lenox vs. Earlham, ppd.
Madrid vs. Baxter, ccd.
Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. South Hardin, ppd.
Sheldon vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.
Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Trinity Christian High School vs. Hinton, ppd. to Jan 30th.
West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Saydel, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. George-Little Rock, ppd.
Woodbine vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.
Woodward Academy vs. Perry, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/