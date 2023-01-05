Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bad Axe 46, Ubly 42
Bangor 46, Gobles 41
Beal City 61, Manton 46
Brown City 66, Caro 54
Grand Haven 57, Portage Central 43
Hartland 55, South Lyon 29
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 58, Leland 33
Livonia Stevenson 91, Salem 56
Notre Dame Prep 86, Detroit U-D Jesuit 59
Ovid-Elsie 57, Ithaca 35
Plymouth 51, Gibraltar Carlson 50, OT
Warren Cousino HS 61, Auburn Hills Avondale 59
Wyoming Lee 37, South Haven 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/