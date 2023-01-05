AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bad Axe 46, Ubly 42

Bangor 46, Gobles 41

Beal City 61, Manton 46

Brown City 66, Caro 54

Grand Haven 57, Portage Central 43

Hartland 55, South Lyon 29

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 58, Leland 33

Livonia Stevenson 91, Salem 56

Notre Dame Prep 86, Detroit U-D Jesuit 59

Ovid-Elsie 57, Ithaca 35

Plymouth 51, Gibraltar Carlson 50, OT

Warren Cousino HS 61, Auburn Hills Avondale 59

Wyoming Lee 37, South Haven 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

