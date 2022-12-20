AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 68, Emerald 45

Berkeley 58, Timberland 28

Calhoun Falls 71, Carvers Bay 50

Carolina Forest 83, Franklin Prep 52

Chester 73, Eau Claire 59

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 45, Wando 40

Conway 61, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 51

D.W. Daniel 71, Powdersville 54

First Baptist 80, St. John’s Christian Academy 57

Greenwood Christian 60, Northside Christian 54

Hart Co., Ky. 87, Calhoun Academy 53

Johnsonville 61, C.A. Johnson 53

Lakewood 60, Scott’s Branch 57

Military Magnet Academy 65, Hemingway 50

Peachtree Ridge, Ga. 56, Blythewood 53

Porter-Gaud 66, Francis Marion, Ala. 65

Porter-Gaud 67, Francis Marion, Ala. 66

Rock Hill 58, Spartanburg 54

Southside Christian 45, Fountain Inn 44

St. Joseph 44, Latta 16

West Florence 88, Mullins 72

Wilson 55, Arbor View, Nev. 46

Woodberry Forest, Va. 51, Lugoff-Elgin 32

___

