Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 60, Roanoke Catholic 29
Argyle, Texas 45, Central - Wise 29
Camden, S.C. 48, Paul VI Catholic High School 34
Cave Spring 60, Floyd County 48
Centreville 57, Lake Braddock 51
Chancellor 63, St. Michael Catholic 20
Charlotte Independence, N.C. 49, Twin Springs 41
Eastern Montgomery 54, Tazewell 35
Hebron Christian Academy, Ga. 75, Carroll County 45
Henrico 88, Prince George 42
Hidden Valley 51, Rockbridge County 39
Highland Springs 51, Deep Run 34
Honaker 44, Tennessee, Tenn. 22
James Wood 54, Martinsburg, W.Va. 33
Jamestown 63, Smithfield 27
John Marshall 50, Hanover 39
King’s Fork High School 64, Peachtree Ridge, Ga. 60
Langley 49, Westfield 30
Legacy Charter, S.C. 65, TPLS Christian 38
Magna Vista 67, E.C. Glass 52
Narrows 44, Grayson County 37
Norfolk Academy 60, Maury 38
Oakton 56, Washington-Liberty 38
Ocean Lakes 64, Great Bridge 49
Park View-Sterling 67, Spotsylvania 41
Rural Retreat 44, Radford 13
Sherando 60, Musselman, W.Va. 25
South Lakes 49, Hayfield 37
St. Catherine’s 44, The Covenant School 42
St. Gertrude 65, Monacan 47
Staunton River 60, William Byrd 50
Steward School 45, Collegiate-Richmond 37
TJHS 37, Meadowbrook 36
Union 56, Warren Central, Ky. 31
Varina 63, Clover Hill 33
Westmoreland County 63, Colonial Forge 36
William Fleming 65, Harrisonburg 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
First Colonial vs. Deep Creek, ccd.
