Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 40, Meade 34

Bethesda 43, Poolesville 34

Catoctin 45, Smithsburg 25

Clarksburg 60, Seneca Valley 45

Col. Richardson 39, Arcadia, Va. 23

Crofton 45, Harwood Southern 43

Damascus 46, Wootton 38

Eastern Tech 52, Carver Arts & Tech 42

Forest Park 47, Western STES 40

Francis Scott Key 68, Winters Mill 24

Franklin 30, Dundalk 28

Frederick 64, North Hagerstown 51

Gerstell Academy 50, Mt. De Sales Academy 39

Gwynn Park 59, Frederick Douglass 26

Hammond 50, Marriotts Ridge 28

Howard 58, Atholton 29

Life Center Academy, N.J. 95, St. Mary’s Ryken 35

Linganore 66, Oakdale 59

McDonogh School 74, Faith Christian, Fla. 35

Mt Zion 64, Bullis 60

New Town 54, Milford Mill 36

Northern Garrett 49, East Hardy, W.Va. 43

Oakland Mills 55, Wilde Lake 33

Quince Orchard 69, Gaithersburg 20

Richard Montgomery 65, Watkins Mill 9

River Hill 52, Mt. Hebron 27

Severna Park 39, Annapolis 29

Sherwood 48, Magruder 34

South River 45, Broadneck 41

Sparrows Point 62, Overlea 36

St. Frances Academy 68, Archbishop Spalding 27

St. Mary’s 48, Bryn Mawr 29

Walkersville 64, Brunswick 54

Walt Whitman 36, Albert Einstein 28

Williamsport 60, Clear Spring 20

Winston Churchill 79, Wheaton 14

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Perry Hall 52, Parkville 9

Pikesville 60, Randallstown 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

