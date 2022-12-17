Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 40, Meade 34
Bethesda 43, Poolesville 34
Catoctin 45, Smithsburg 25
Clarksburg 60, Seneca Valley 45
Col. Richardson 39, Arcadia, Va. 23
Crofton 45, Harwood Southern 43
Damascus 46, Wootton 38
Eastern Tech 52, Carver Arts & Tech 42
Forest Park 47, Western STES 40
Francis Scott Key 68, Winters Mill 24
Franklin 30, Dundalk 28
Frederick 64, North Hagerstown 51
Gerstell Academy 50, Mt. De Sales Academy 39
Gwynn Park 59, Frederick Douglass 26
Hammond 50, Marriotts Ridge 28
Howard 58, Atholton 29
Life Center Academy, N.J. 95, St. Mary’s Ryken 35
Linganore 66, Oakdale 59
McDonogh School 74, Faith Christian, Fla. 35
Mt Zion 64, Bullis 60
New Town 54, Milford Mill 36
Northern Garrett 49, East Hardy, W.Va. 43
Oakland Mills 55, Wilde Lake 33
Quince Orchard 69, Gaithersburg 20
Richard Montgomery 65, Watkins Mill 9
River Hill 52, Mt. Hebron 27
Severna Park 39, Annapolis 29
Sherwood 48, Magruder 34
South River 45, Broadneck 41
Sparrows Point 62, Overlea 36
St. Frances Academy 68, Archbishop Spalding 27
St. Mary’s 48, Bryn Mawr 29
Walkersville 64, Brunswick 54
Walt Whitman 36, Albert Einstein 28
Williamsport 60, Clear Spring 20
Winston Churchill 79, Wheaton 14
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Perry Hall 52, Parkville 9
Pikesville 60, Randallstown 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/