Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bullis, Md. 64, St. John Paul the Great 32

Cardinal O’Hara, Pa. 81, Bethel 43

Cave Spring 64, St. Albans, D.C. 53

Chambers, N.C. 63, Landstown 47

Chilhowie 76, Marion 59

Colgan 69, James Monroe 42

Courtland 40, Liberty-Bealeton 30

Eden Morehead, N.C. 76, Martinsville 63

J.I. Burton 52, Honaker 50

James River-Buchanan 53, Christiansburg 30

James River-Buchanan 59, Floyd Central, Ky. 57

John Battle 53, Holston 47

Lebanon 57, Eastside 53

Osbourn Park 48, Gar-Field 33

Peninsula Catholic 56, Bishop O’Dowd, Calif. 53

Ridgeview 95, Middlesboro, Ky. 71

Rockbridge County 47, Parry McCluer 41

St. Bernard, Calif. 59, Bishop O’Connell 55

Twin Springs 56, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49

Varina 62, Charlotte Independence, N.C. 33

Viera, Fla. 63, McLean 58

Virginia High 57, Abingdon 42

Word of Life 54, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Fort Defiance, ppd.

Harrisonburg vs. Mountain View, ccd.

Kettle Run vs. Millbrook, ccd.

Luray vs. Stuarts Draft, ppd.

Phelps, Ky. vs. Twin Valley, ppd.

Pulaski County vs. Radford, ccd.

Rappahannock County vs. Woodstock Central, ccd.

Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

