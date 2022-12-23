Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bullis, Md. 64, St. John Paul the Great 32
Cardinal O’Hara, Pa. 81, Bethel 43
Cave Spring 64, St. Albans, D.C. 53
Chambers, N.C. 63, Landstown 47
Chilhowie 76, Marion 59
Colgan 69, James Monroe 42
Courtland 40, Liberty-Bealeton 30
Eden Morehead, N.C. 76, Martinsville 63
J.I. Burton 52, Honaker 50
James River-Buchanan 53, Christiansburg 30
James River-Buchanan 59, Floyd Central, Ky. 57
John Battle 53, Holston 47
Lebanon 57, Eastside 53
Osbourn Park 48, Gar-Field 33
Peninsula Catholic 56, Bishop O’Dowd, Calif. 53
Ridgeview 95, Middlesboro, Ky. 71
Rockbridge County 47, Parry McCluer 41
St. Bernard, Calif. 59, Bishop O’Connell 55
Twin Springs 56, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49
Varina 62, Charlotte Independence, N.C. 33
Viera, Fla. 63, McLean 58
Virginia High 57, Abingdon 42
Word of Life 54, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Fort Defiance, ppd.
Harrisonburg vs. Mountain View, ccd.
Kettle Run vs. Millbrook, ccd.
Luray vs. Stuarts Draft, ppd.
Phelps, Ky. vs. Twin Valley, ppd.
Pulaski County vs. Radford, ccd.
Rappahannock County vs. Woodstock Central, ccd.
Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/