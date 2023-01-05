Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 40, Riverdale 26
Cascade Christian 108, Rogue River 23
Corbett 60, Warrenton 42
Creswell 47, Harrisburg 37
Douglas 73, Glide 49
East Linn Christian 54, Lowell 31
Faith Bible 72, Gaston 29
Gervais 25, Colton 23
Knappa 51, Vernonia 46
Lost River 61, Lakeview 45
Mannahouse Christian 60, Portland Christian 24
Neah-Kah-Nie 62, Yamhill-Carlton 51
New Hope Christian 69, Yoncalla 49
North Valley 44, Brookings-Harbor 39
Prospect 58, Glendale 26
Sandy 63, McMinnville 54
Santiam 55, Kennedy 52
South Umpqua 61, Sutherlin 32
The Dalles 60, Pendleton 55
Western Christian High School 69, Willamina 44
Willamette 41, Springfield 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Culver vs. Regis, ccd.
___
