AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 39, Garden Plain 28

Andover Central 48, Salina Central 30

Arapahoe, Neb. 50, Northern Valley 29

Atchison 66, Horton 16

Atchison County 66, Horton 16

Augusta 46, Wichita Collegiate 10

Axtell 38, Lyndon 34

Baldwin 67, Tonganoxie 29

Blue Valley 82, Linn 51

Bluestem 40, Douglass 21

Bucklin 60, Pawnee Heights 27

Canton-Galva 54, Wakefield 38

Centralia 47, Wetmore 14

Chase County, Neb. 42, Northern Heights 29

Clay Center 52, Concordia 27

Clifton-Clyde 62, Troy 61

Colby 47, Russell 17

Derby 44, Maize South 35

Fort Benton, Mont. 50, Olathe North 38

Galena 59, Baxter Springs 24

Goddard-Eisenhower 50, Newton 16

Goessel 60, Peabody-Burns 5

Golden Plains 39, St. Francis 27

Goodland 62, Scott City 38

Greeley County 52, Brewster 25

Heritage Christian 47, KC Christian 31

Hillsboro 52, Council Grove 13, OT

Hutchinson 59, Wichita Campus 14

KC Piper 46, Basehor-Linwood 41

Kiowa County 49, Meade 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence 62, Excelsior Springs, Mo. 26

Liberal 53, Hugoton 44

Little River 55, Herington 23

Macksville 70, Cunningham 24

Perry-Lecompton 45, Royal Valley 36

Quinter 64, Hill City 26

Remington 54, Chaparral 30

Reno County 35, Central Christian 18

Riley County 49, Beloit 21

South Gray 60, Sublette 28

Trego 54, Dighton 37

Wellington 57, Winfield 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.