Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 39, Garden Plain 28
Andover Central 48, Salina Central 30
Arapahoe, Neb. 50, Northern Valley 29
Atchison 66, Horton 16
Augusta 46, Wichita Collegiate 10
Axtell 38, Lyndon 34
Baldwin 67, Tonganoxie 29
Blue Valley 82, Linn 51
Bluestem 40, Douglass 21
Bucklin 60, Pawnee Heights 27
Canton-Galva 54, Wakefield 38
Centralia 47, Wetmore 14
Chase County, Neb. 42, Northern Heights 29
Clay Center 52, Concordia 27
Clifton-Clyde 62, Troy 61
Colby 47, Russell 17
Derby 44, Maize South 35
Fort Benton, Mont. 50, Olathe North 38
Galena 59, Baxter Springs 24
Goddard-Eisenhower 50, Newton 16
Goessel 60, Peabody-Burns 5
Golden Plains 39, St. Francis 27
Goodland 62, Scott City 38
Greeley County 52, Brewster 25
Heritage Christian 47, KC Christian 31
Hillsboro 52, Council Grove 13, OT
Hutchinson 59, Wichita Campus 14
KC Piper 46, Basehor-Linwood 41
Kiowa County 49, Meade 22
Lawrence 62, Excelsior Springs, Mo. 26
Liberal 53, Hugoton 44
Little River 55, Herington 23
Macksville 70, Cunningham 24
Perry-Lecompton 45, Royal Valley 36
Quinter 64, Hill City 26
Remington 54, Chaparral 30
Reno County 35, Central Christian 18
Riley County 49, Beloit 21
South Gray 60, Sublette 28
Trego 54, Dighton 37
Wellington 57, Winfield 15
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/