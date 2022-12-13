AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 69, Wes-Del 10

Carroll (Flora) 66, Maconaquah 26

Clayton Northmont, Ohio 46, Richmond 42

Clinton Central 44, Lebanon 37

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 56, Tri-County 44

Eastside 56, Edon, Ohio 18

Evansville North 48, Vincennes Rivet 31

Evansville Reitz 53, N. Posey 40

Fishers 66, Pendleton Hts. 51

Illiana Christian 57, Calumet Christian 27

Indiana Math and Science Academy 54, Indpls Washington 46

Michigan City Marquette 62, S. Bend Career Academy 31

Morristown 36, Oldenburg 32

Noblesville 65, Oakton, Va. 44

Perry Central 47, Springs Valley 39

Rising Sun 60, Medora 15

S. Adams 37, Monroe Central 28

S. Decatur 58, Knightstown 16

Wood Memorial 56, Evansville Bosse 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

S. Newton vs. Attica, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.