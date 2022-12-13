Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 69, Wes-Del 10
Carroll (Flora) 66, Maconaquah 26
Clayton Northmont, Ohio 46, Richmond 42
Clinton Central 44, Lebanon 37
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 56, Tri-County 44
Eastside 56, Edon, Ohio 18
Evansville North 48, Vincennes Rivet 31
Evansville Reitz 53, N. Posey 40
Fishers 66, Pendleton Hts. 51
Illiana Christian 57, Calumet Christian 27
Indiana Math and Science Academy 54, Indpls Washington 46
Michigan City Marquette 62, S. Bend Career Academy 31
Morristown 36, Oldenburg 32
Noblesville 65, Oakton, Va. 44
Perry Central 47, Springs Valley 39
Rising Sun 60, Medora 15
S. Adams 37, Monroe Central 28
S. Decatur 58, Knightstown 16
Wood Memorial 56, Evansville Bosse 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
S. Newton vs. Attica, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/