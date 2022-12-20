Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 72, Upsala 33
Avail Academy 89, North Lakes Academy 73
BOLD 90, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75
Chatfield 58, Pine Island 51
Cristo Rey Jesuit 74, St. Paul Humboldt 72
Ely 75, Mesabi East 37
Fillmore Central 66, Schaeffer Academy 61
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 73, Ogilvie 63
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 72, Wabasso 50
Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Sibley East 37
Hillcrest Lutheran 69, Ashby 45
Holy Angels 73, Minneapolis Washburn 72
Lake City 80, Triton 42
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60
Medford 68, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 62
Minneapolis Edison 95, St. Paul Highland Park 63
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 69, Minnewaska 31
North Woods 114, Wrenshall 59
Norwood-Young America 65, New Ulm Cathedral 44
Nova Classical Academy 52, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 42
Osceola, Wis. 72, Chisago Lakes 68
Red Rock Central 68, Springfield 67
Rockford 83, Minneapolis Roosevelt 53
Royalton 64, Foley 55
Sacred Heart 61, Red Lake County 53
Sebeka 59, New York Mills 35
South Ridge 73, Duluth Marshall 33
Spring Grove 71, Lanesboro 52
St. Anthony 65, St. Croix Lutheran 43
Swanville 60, Braham 47
Thief River Falls 83, Park Rapids 60
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Nicollet 62
Wabasha-Kellogg 57, Kingsland 56
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54, Kittson County Central 34
Winona Cotter 78, Coulee Christian-Providence, Wis. 24
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Lewiston-Altura 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/