Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 72, Upsala 33

Avail Academy 89, North Lakes Academy 73

BOLD 90, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75

Chatfield 58, Pine Island 51

Cristo Rey Jesuit 74, St. Paul Humboldt 72

Ely 75, Mesabi East 37

Fillmore Central 66, Schaeffer Academy 61

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 73, Ogilvie 63

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 72, Wabasso 50

Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Sibley East 37

Hillcrest Lutheran 69, Ashby 45

Holy Angels 73, Minneapolis Washburn 72

Lake City 80, Triton 42

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60

Medford 68, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 62

Minneapolis Edison 95, St. Paul Highland Park 63

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 69, Minnewaska 31

North Woods 114, Wrenshall 59

Norwood-Young America 65, New Ulm Cathedral 44

Nova Classical Academy 52, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 42

Osceola, Wis. 72, Chisago Lakes 68

Red Rock Central 68, Springfield 67

Rockford 83, Minneapolis Roosevelt 53

Royalton 64, Foley 55

Sacred Heart 61, Red Lake County 53

Sebeka 59, New York Mills 35

South Ridge 73, Duluth Marshall 33

Spring Grove 71, Lanesboro 52

St. Anthony 65, St. Croix Lutheran 43

Swanville 60, Braham 47

Thief River Falls 83, Park Rapids 60

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Nicollet 62

Wabasha-Kellogg 57, Kingsland 56

    • Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54, Kittson County Central 34

    Winona Cotter 78, Coulee Christian-Providence, Wis. 24

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Lewiston-Altura 59

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

