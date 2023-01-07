AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 46, Airport 38

Andrew Jackson 69, Buford 40

Ashley Ridge 37, Cane Bay 29

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 71, Bridges 9

Battery Creek 40, North Charleston 34

Bishop England 46, Lake Marion 35

Blacksburg 52, Chesnee 27

Bluffton 33, Lucy G. Beckham 21

Blythewood 62, White Knoll 51

Calhoun County 54, North 42

Calhoun Falls 63, Ware Shoals 17

Camden 81, Lakewood 38

Carvers Bay 39, Green Sea Floyds 8

Cathedral Academy 64, Hanahan 34

Chapin 34, Newberry Academy 29

Chapman 73, Carolina Academy 38

Cheraw 57, Central 29

Chesterfield 41, York Prep 7

Clinton 41, Union County 16

Clover 63, Gaffney 59

Crescent 35, Seneca 33

Denmark-Olar 73, Williston-Elko 11

Dutch Fork 75, Brookland-Cayce 10

Florence Christian 34, Laurence Manning Academy 29

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 34, Cambridge Academy 32

Greenwood 40, Midland Valley 33

Greenwood Christian 56, Spartanburg Christian 9

Greer Middle College 42, Greenville Technical Charter 29

Hartsville 63, South Florence 61, OT

Heathwood Hall 65, Cardinal Newman 12

Hilton Head Island 37, Colleton County 29

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 58, Ridge Spring-Monetta 28

James Island 54, May River 29

Kingstree 54, Georgetown 35

Latta 52, Manning 45

Lexington 63, R.B. Stall 54

Military Magnet Academy 87, St. John’s 12

    • Nation Ford 44, York Comprehensive 42

    New Covenant 44, Greenville Hurricanes 24

    North Augusta 45, South Aiken 8

    North Myrtle Beach 32, Wilson 31

    Oceanside Collegiate Academy 54, Woodland 15

    Palmetto Scholars Academy 42, Baptist Hill 36

    Philip Simmons 46, Beaufort 33

    Powdersville 42, Belton-Honea Path 34

    Ridge View 89, Lugoff-Elgin 42

    Riverside 94, Laurens 28

    Silver Bluff 50, Barnwell 29

    South Pointe 67, Rock Hill 41

    Southside 75, Palmetto 20

    Summerville 37, Goose Creek 25

    Swansea 41, Mid-Carolina 37

    Thomas Sumter Academy 53, Socastee 27

    Timberland 66, Academic Magnet 30

    Walhalla 45, D.W. Daniel 38

    West Oak 62, Pendleton 14

    Westwood 53, A.C. Flora 37

    Woodmont 43, Eastside 33

    Woodruff 75, Chester 22

    Wren 61, Fountain Inn 22

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

