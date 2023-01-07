Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 46, Airport 38
Andrew Jackson 69, Buford 40
Ashley Ridge 37, Cane Bay 29
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 71, Bridges 9
Battery Creek 40, North Charleston 34
Bishop England 46, Lake Marion 35
Blacksburg 52, Chesnee 27
Bluffton 33, Lucy G. Beckham 21
Blythewood 62, White Knoll 51
Calhoun County 54, North 42
Calhoun Falls 63, Ware Shoals 17
Camden 81, Lakewood 38
Carvers Bay 39, Green Sea Floyds 8
Cathedral Academy 64, Hanahan 34
Chapin 34, Newberry Academy 29
Chapman 73, Carolina Academy 38
Cheraw 57, Central 29
Chesterfield 41, York Prep 7
Clinton 41, Union County 16
Clover 63, Gaffney 59
Crescent 35, Seneca 33
Denmark-Olar 73, Williston-Elko 11
Dutch Fork 75, Brookland-Cayce 10
Florence Christian 34, Laurence Manning Academy 29
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 34, Cambridge Academy 32
Greenwood 40, Midland Valley 33
Greenwood Christian 56, Spartanburg Christian 9
Greer Middle College 42, Greenville Technical Charter 29
Hartsville 63, South Florence 61, OT
Heathwood Hall 65, Cardinal Newman 12
Hilton Head Island 37, Colleton County 29
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 58, Ridge Spring-Monetta 28
James Island 54, May River 29
Kingstree 54, Georgetown 35
Latta 52, Manning 45
Lexington 63, R.B. Stall 54
Military Magnet Academy 87, St. John’s 12
Nation Ford 44, York Comprehensive 42
New Covenant 44, Greenville Hurricanes 24
North Augusta 45, South Aiken 8
North Myrtle Beach 32, Wilson 31
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 54, Woodland 15
Palmetto Scholars Academy 42, Baptist Hill 36
Philip Simmons 46, Beaufort 33
Powdersville 42, Belton-Honea Path 34
Ridge View 89, Lugoff-Elgin 42
Riverside 94, Laurens 28
Silver Bluff 50, Barnwell 29
South Pointe 67, Rock Hill 41
Southside 75, Palmetto 20
Summerville 37, Goose Creek 25
Swansea 41, Mid-Carolina 37
Thomas Sumter Academy 53, Socastee 27
Timberland 66, Academic Magnet 30
Walhalla 45, D.W. Daniel 38
West Oak 62, Pendleton 14
Westwood 53, A.C. Flora 37
Woodmont 43, Eastside 33
Woodruff 75, Chester 22
Wren 61, Fountain Inn 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/